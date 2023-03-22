Local Strut Hair Solutions founder unveils restorative hair care solution

Helena Gibson founded Strut Hair Solutions 21 years ago to help women struggling with thinning hair, a mission that began with her mother. “Her scalp would sunburn if she was in the sun too long or she’d avoid dating and social events because of her hair,” Gibson recalls. “I knew other women must feel the same way.”

She identified a void in the market for women with genetic thinning, like her mother, temporary hair loss due to menopause or post-partum and/or medical hair loss caused by chemotherapy, alopecia, trichotillomania and other conditions.

Over the years, Strut Hair Solutions has helped thousands of women in need of more hair become their best selves!

Today, Strut Hair Solutions is a space for women to feel vibrant, sexy and, above all, free of negative self-image caused by hair loss. Strut carries the best in European hair wigs, Remy hair extensions, top-of-the-head pieces, natural topical solutions and non-invasive laser hair restoration treatments. Recognizing that high-quality hair solutions are an investment, Strut also provides washing, cutting and styling services.

“I am always inspired by the change in a client’s demeanor when we find the perfect hair solution for her,” Gibson says. “We always say: She walks in and then struts out!” The secret to Gibson’s success is hiring a team of professionals based on their passion and positive attitude.

“You can teach skills, but not attitude, that comes from within,” she says.

But she isn’t stopping there. Gibson recently launched her own product line, Unveil Restorative Hair Care, which includes a thickening/hair growth serum as the hero product. “I have taken the last 21 years of experience with clients telling me what was important to them, as well as selling other hair-thickening products, to truly understand what’s needed most for my customers.”

Unveil Restorative Hair Care treats the causes of hair loss and delights each client with a fuller, thicker and richer head of hair.

You can find out more about Gibson’s new product line of hair thickening/hair growth products, or to shop online, by visiting StrutHairSolutions.com or by calling 858-755-9447 to schedule a consultation with her team of hair specialists.

You can also visit the studio at 202 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.