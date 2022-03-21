Average San Diego County gas price rises for 27th consecutive day

REGION — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 27th consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to a record $5.922, one day after rising 2.3 cents.

The average gas price has risen $1.178 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.178 higher than one month ago and $2.002 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 11.7 cents over the past five days after increasing by 7.1 cents the preceding five days.

The larger increases are the result of rebounding crude oil prices caused by a lack of commitment from OPEC to raise production levels despite requests by the United States and United Kingdom, as well as a supply issue stemming from the Torrance PBF refinery having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.