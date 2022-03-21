The Coast News Group
A small plane crashed on Saturday in Ramona
A small plane crashed on Saturday in Ramona. Photo via Twitter/@FSXAviation3
Three adults escape injuries after small plane crashes near Ramona

by Coast News wire services

RAMONA — Three adults were uninjured after a small private plane went down on Saturday about six miles east of El Capitan Reservoir in East County, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Cal Fire.

A witness called the sheriff’s department at 4:09 p.m. Saturday that a downed aircraft was possibly west of the Three Sisters Trailhead near Ramona.

Cal Fire told a KUSI reporter that the pilot and two passengers escaped the crash uninjured.

The witness said they were with two of the passengers walking toward the road, said sheriff’s Lt. Joe Barry. He said a sheriff’s helicopter was on its way to the area to investigate the crash.

Cal Fire crews were also on their way to the crash site.

