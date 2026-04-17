Little change to average San Diego County gas price

SAN DIEGO — The streak of declines in the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was extended today to nine consecutive days, but only by two-tenths of a cent, to $5.882.

The streak is the longest since a 12-day run from Dec. 9-20, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price has dropped 8.7 cents over the past nine days, including 1.1 cents on Thursday.

The average price is 5.9 cents lower than a week ago, 27.4 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.069 higher than one year ago. It is 55.3 cents less than the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022.

Prices were rising slightly in line with seasonal norms before the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28 sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump. Prices began to fall slightly after the announcement of a ceasefire on April 7, though subsequent peace talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal.

“Today, the least expensive gas stations in Southern California are charging less than $5.20 a gallon,” Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday.

“If oil prices drop further and supplies in California are stable, we could see pump prices continue to decline.”

The national average price dropped for the seventh time in eight days, decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.076. It dropped three consecutive days, was unchanged on Monday and resumed falling on Tuesday. It has decreased 9 cents over the past eight days, including 1.5 cents on Thursday.

The national average price is 7.7 cents lower than one week ago, 28.6 cents higher than one month ago, and 90.9 cents higher than one year ago. It is 94 cents less than the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.