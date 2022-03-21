Local groups request public’s support for Afghan refugees in San Diego

REGION — The United States evacuated nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees last summer as part of the U.S. military withdrawal. There is an immediate need for assistance to welcome and integrate these families into the county of San Diego so that they can become productive, self-sufficient members of the community.

Last year, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors formed an Afghan Refugee Resettlement Task Force to tackle the influx of Afghan refugees in San Diego with three working groups: Social, Emotional, Cultural & Volunteer Coordination (SECV Coordination), Behavioral Health and Housing.

SECV Coordination, a working group led by Dan Wilson and Matt Shillingburg, is creating volunteer “ambassador circles” to support these families and help the resettlement. In San Diego, the working group is collaborating with four resettlement agencies, chosen by the federal government, to resettle Afghan refugees in temporary housing, including Jewish Family Services, International Rescue Committee, Alliance for African Assistance and Catholic Charities.

Shillingburg is an Army veteran serving on the San Diego Veterans Coalition board of directors.

The refugees first went to “safe haven” camps on military bases across the United States. From these sites, Afghan families are being resettled in communities across San Diego County and the United States.

According to the resettlement agencies, approximately 2,200 will come to San Diego County. It is estimated 1,700 have already arrived and the remainder will arrive as soon as the safe haven camps close within the next several months.

Donate time, money or goods online at sdwomensfoundation.org/donate-collab/ or by sending a check made out to “Rotary District 5340” with “Afghan refugee fund” in the memo line to: Rotary International District 5340, 5052 Clairemont Drive #178 651, San Diego, CA 92177. Contributions will be used specifically for this collaborative effort to support local Afghan refugees in San Diego County. For more information contact Dan Wilson at [email protected] or Matt Shillingburg at [email protected]