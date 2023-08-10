Authorities respond to disabled vessel off Solana Beach coast

SOLANA BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Patrol and Solana Beach lifeguards are responding to a disabled vessel floating around 150 yards from shore at Fletcher Cove.

The boat, a small white motorized vessel containing at least 12 people, was first reported around 11 a.m. after appearing to run out of gas.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m., San Diego Sector Border Patrol was notified of a pleasure craft off the coast near Carlsbad with approximately 14 people on-board,” said Gerardo Gutierrez, a Border Patrol public affairs officer. “The situation is under investigation.”

It is unknown whether the individuals onboard are migrants, tourists or part of a human smuggling operation. At least one individual jumped off the vessel and was detained, according to Customs and Border Patrol officials on the scene.

The approximately one dozen remaining individuals remained on board for around an hour, with the U.S. Coast Guard arriving on the scene around 12:25 p.m.

The Coast Guard is currently unloading individuals from the vessel. This story will be updated with more information.

The reports of a disabled boat came just hours after an abandoned and suspected human smuggling boat was found on the beach at Sea Cliff Park in Del Mar.

Surfers discovered the boat just before 6 a.m. Thursday at 1500 Coast Blvd., and Del Mar lifeguards arrived and had it towed away, according to OnScene TV.

The motorboat contained several life preservers and gas canisters on board, the video news service reported. The U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the discovery.

The boat was registered in California in 1995, according to OnScene TV.