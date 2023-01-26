Attempted kidnapping of girl, 9, reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch

REGION — Authorities are on the lookout for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl earlier this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood.

The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“When the child refused, the man grabbed her by the wrist and dragged her,” SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said. “She broke free and ran to safety.”

The girl described the perpetrator as a slim, roughly 5-foot-11-inch man in a face mask, wearing dark pants and black shoes and smelling strongly of alcohol, the lieutenant said.

No injuries were reported.

