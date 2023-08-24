ArtWalk Carlsbad returns above the flower fields

CARLSBAD — ArtWalk Carlsbad is back on Armada Drive just above the Carlsbad Flower Fields for its fourth year, bringing fine art, live music and interactive art experiences all for free to attendees.

The weekend-long festival focuses on fine art for sale by artists who travel from all over the U.S. and Mexico to show and sell their work. In a venue overlooking the ocean, guests can explore different facets of art, while enjoying beautiful coastal views on Sept. 9 and 10.

“With some of the most breathtaking views, ArtWalk Carlsbad offers an outdoor art lovers experience unlike any other,” explains Curt Brooker, director of ArtWalk San Diego. “Attendees can purchase artwork directly from the fine artists, with beautiful coastal views, along with live entertainment, interactive family friendly activities and great food and drink options.”

The festival will display every medium of art, including painting, sculpture, glass work, fine jewelry and photography. More than 150 fine artists will feature their work, along with interactive art for families at KidsWalk and a full palette of musical performers, food trucks and stands.

ArtWalk Carlsbad is part of ArtWalk San Diego, a brand that promotes the experience of owning original art throughout the region.

Each of ArtWalk San Diego’s festivals support their non-profit partner, ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in kindergarten through eighth grade schools throughout San Diego County by delivering free or low-cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art

Although the event is free, it will be fenced in to allow attendees ages 21 and older to enjoy beer and wine while strolling around the event rather than having to remain in a beer garden area.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. For more details on ArtWalk and its programs, please visit www.artwalksandiego.org.