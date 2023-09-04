ArtWalk Carlsbad returns this weekend

CARLSBAD — Art lovers will descend upon the city this weekend for the fourth annual ArtWalk Carlsbad.

The event, organized by ArtWalk San Diego, returns from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 10 on Armada Drive above the Flower Fields. Admission is free.

ArtWalk Carlsbad showcases a variety of fine art, from paintings, sculptures, glasswork, jewelry, photography and much more, according to Sandi Cottrell, the event co-director.

This year will feature over 150 artists, a KidsWalk, a beer and wine garden, interactive booths, food trucks, music and more.

“It’s very, very well received and we’ve just been excited to continue and have it grow,” Cottrell said.

Forty years ago, ArtWalk San Diego was launched and added an event at Liberty Station in 2005. As time passed, North County visitors appeared to get smaller. After numerous requests from artists and residents to hold an event in this region, the group launched ArtWalk Carlsbad.

Cottrell said the nonprofit selected Armada Drive for its wide sidewalks and spacious area to host the art walk, offering views of the Flower Fields and Pacific Ocean. Parking can be found along Fleet Street in the business parks, while Armada Drive is closed for the event.

“We have interactive art for families,” she said. “They can take the artwork they created home. We also have a full lineup of music on both days.”

The show is part of the ArtWalk San Diego brand, known for bringing together all facets of the arts throughout San Diego while promoting the experience of owning original art.

Each of ArtWalk San Diego’s festivals supports its nonprofit partner, ArtReach San Diego, an organization to increase equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools throughout San Diego County.

ArtReach San Diego delivers free or low-cost workshops to schools with no other resources for art, focusing on Title 1 schools that offer a federal education program that supports low-income students. Many of the programs ArtReach offers are provided at no cost to schools.