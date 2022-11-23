Arrest in Vista for ‘ghost gun’

VISTA — A felon suspected of possessing a “ghost gun” in Vista

was in custody Nov. 22.

Deputies from the Vista Station of the San Diego County Sheriff’s

Department stopped Ricardo Alvarez, 33, at approximately 1 a.m. Nov. 21 in the

1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue for an expired car registration, said Sgt.

Austin Smith.

During a search of the vehicle, a deputy discovered a loaded ghost gun

in a hidden compartment. A bag containing ammunition, a holster, a Taser

gun and drug paraphernalia was also found inside the vehicle, Smith said.

Alvarez was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for

being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons-related charges.

Ghost guns, also known as kit guns or 80-percent guns, are virtually

untraceable weapons that can be made at home using legally purchased parts to

complete the 80% already assembled. They are sold at gun shows and online.

The unfinished parts are not required under federal law to have serial

numbers or a background check to purchase.