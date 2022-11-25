Beach advisory notices still in affect

DEL MAR — A county Department of Environmental Health and Quality beach advisory remains in effect for the the San Dieguito River outlet in Del Mar, Children’s Pool in La Jolla and San Diego River Outlet/dog beach in Ocean Beach. According to the county, those bodies of water have bacteria levels which exceed state health standards and may cause illness.

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality did lift a beach advisory warning Nov. 25 for the Avenida de la Playa in the La Jolla neighborhood and the Los Penasquitos Lagoon outlet at Torrey

Pines State Beach after water quality samples met state health standards.

In early October, the county issued a warning over the Silver Strand

shoreline, after testing showed possible sewage contamination. County officials also lifted advisories for the Silver Strand shoreline, after recent water quality samples met state health standards. In other county-related beach notices, shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed, until testing confirms the area is safe for beachgoers, the department

announced.

The Imperial Beach shoreline remains under warning, due to higher-than-

normal bacteria levels in the waters and possible sewage contamination that

may pose a health threat, according to the department. South swell conditions,

which affect transboundary ocean flow, are a factor.