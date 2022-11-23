Legal Notices, November 25, 2022

T.S. No. 099900-CA APN: 143-221-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/30/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/9/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/8/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0578362 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT S. CALL AND KATHLEEN BLACKBIRD CALL HUSBAND & WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 705 N. PACIFIC STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $834,530.74 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 099900-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 099900-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935369_099900-CA 11/25/2022, 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022 CN 27132

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Richard Kutner Misc Household Items Richard Mark Kutner Misc Household Items Clifford H Jones Misc Household Items Clifford Henry Jones Misc. Household Items Moises Oseguera Misc Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc Household Items Amanda Tongate Misc Household Items Amanda Mae Tongate Misc Household Items Jose L Blancas Misc Household Items Jose Luis Blancas Luciano Misc Household Items Kathryn Suzanne Yamashiro Misc Household Items Connie Goldbaum Misc Household Items Connie J Goldbaum Misc Household Items Jennifer Scott Misc Household Items Jennifer Nicole Scott Misc Household Items Luis Saavedra Boat Luis A Saavedra Boat All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27159

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×20 Folger, Allana 10×7.5 Halsey, Timothy 5×10 Moore, Bess 10×7.5 Steiner, Cassandra 5×10 Zak, Jennifer 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27158

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00033906-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LENNIE PISCO DEVERA, an individual; KATHLEEN CLAIRE PISCO DEVERA, an individual; SIERRA PACIFIC MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., a California corporation; ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY; and DOES 1 through 200, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SARAH MAE CRUZ NATIVIDAD, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Regional Center 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bryan Owens Sahagun, Esq. (SBN 277909) SAHAGUN LAW APC 4229 Main St. Riverside CA 92501 Telephone: 951.682.4525 Date: (Fecha), 08/23/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), P. Cortez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27157

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific St. San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2022 at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Dolores J Sapien Misc. Household Goods Dolores June Sapien Misc. Household Goods Julian C Alves Misc. Household Goods Julian Cristiano Alves Misc. Household Goods Jorge Miranda Misc. Household Goods Jorge JR Miranda Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. ll purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423. 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27151

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2022 at 9:30 am. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Melvin Missouria Misc. Household Goods Debi J Davis Misc. Household Goods Debra Jeanne Davis Tullar Misc. Household Goods Enrique Preciado Misc. Household Goods Enrique Jr Preciado Misc. Household Goods Esperanza Trevino Misc. Household Goods Esperanza Saianne Trevino Misc. Household Goods Leroy Vrooman Misc. Household Goods Leroy Howard Vrooman Misc. Household Goods Michael Johnson Misc. Household Goods Michael Clay Johnson Misc. Household Goods Brandi Jackson Misc. Household Goods Brandi Renae Jackson Misc. Household Goods Becker Andrew Misc. Household Goods Andrew John Becker Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074 , Tel # 760-724-0423 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27150

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th 2022 at 10:30 A.M. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Yadira O. Garcia Misc. Household Goods Ortega Garcia Misc. Household Goods Yadira Del Carmen Misc. Household Goods Jose Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Jose Ramirez Castaneda Misc. Household Goods Eric Hille Misc. Household Goods Eric Scott Hille Misc. Household Goods Bobby Ali Misc. Household Goods Bobby Syed Ali Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #66393074 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27149

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00046387-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elizabeth Phillips filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elizabeth Phillips change to proposed name: Elizabeth Guerrero Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/15/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27148

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MILTON FREEMAN Case# 37-2022-00043250-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Milton Freeman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Connie Eakins, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Connie Eakins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 21, 2023; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 11/25, 12/02. 12/09/2022 CN 27133

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00045053-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Martha G. Parks filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Martha G. Parks change to proposed name: Martha Godinez Parks. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/08/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024950 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Mechanic. Located at: 3087 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3159 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Garibay, 3159 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Amanda Garibay, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024346 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Water Shack. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. G & F Embroidery Inc., 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024347 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JuLu Properties LLC. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. JuLu Properties LLC, 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025491 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Hoogestraat, 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025126 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Creative Media. Located at: 1206 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Noonan, 1206 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Megan Noonan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024836 Filed: Nov 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talewind Creative. Located at: 6112 Paseo Tapajos, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Talewind Inc., 6112 Paseo Tapajos, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2016 S/Greg D. Shoman, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025233 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio 6 #5290. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2022 S/Riya Patel, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024625 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oasis Travel Platform. Located at: 1106 Second St. #370, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tower 20 Solutions Inc., 1106 Second St. #370, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Michael DAmico, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025391 Filed: Nov 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neda Nourani & Associates; B. NN&A. Located at: 3255 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. N.N.F.N. Inc., 3255 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Farshad Nourani, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025206 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Ebikes Encinitas. Located at: 875 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hint of Happiness LLC, 7371 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melody Sheehan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025205 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Ebikes. Located at: 5931 Sea Lion Pl. #110, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ezee Bikes LLC, 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WY 82001. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2020 S/Melody Sheehan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025064 Filed: Nov 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DDC Next. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #262, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dagan Design and Construction Inc, 1106 2nd St. #262, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dagan Koffler, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024822 Filed: Nov 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Caliad Art. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Creative Side LLC, 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2022 S/Katherine Jones, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024867 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C&C Management. Located at: 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO 130336, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Colleen Kelly, 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Clifford Clermont, 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2022 S/Colleen Kelly, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024179 Filed: Nov 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Your Space. Located at: 3130 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bridget Ann Dolkas, 3130 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bridget Ann Dolkas, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024712 Filed: Nov 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Jolla Property Group; B. Living La Jolla. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Robert McGuinness, 5383 Chelsea St. #101, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Robert McGuinness, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024501 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wayfinder Family Co. Located at: 2839 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. J Porte Coaching and Consulting, 2839 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/07/2022 S/Jessica Koh Porte, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024377 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elaun. Located at: 1012 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 443, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Laurun Elaun Cruz, 1012 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Laurun Elaun Cruz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024213 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co.; B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E. Grosse, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E. Grosse, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024563 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilles Foot and Ankle. Located at: 320 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1104, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Gilles Foot and Ankle Corporation, 525 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis D. Gilles, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024207 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secret Universe. Located at: 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 411, Oceanside CA 92068. Registrant Information: 1. Shepard Armstrong Williams, 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shepard Armstrong Williams, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024461 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cultivating Conversations in Dialogue. Located at: 2020 Coolngreen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 2020 Coolngeen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023858 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LittleLiving. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/07/2012 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023857 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FilteredLiving LLC. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2010 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024017 Filed: Oct 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Process Server. Located at: 1880 Outrigger Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-102, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Kenneth E. Bayus, 1880 Outrigger Ln. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2012 S/Kenneth E. Bayus, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024413 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jessie Hancock Coaching. Located at: 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Jane Hancock, 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Jane Hancock, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024281 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Global College Advisor. Located at: 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 681 San Rodolfo Dr. #1046, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Labb Ventures LLC, 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2022 S/Lani Asato, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023645 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crafted @ Minerva’s Cafe. Located at: 3180 Voigt Dr., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3523, Coeur d’alene ID 83816. Registrant Information: 1. Ten10Tek, Inc., 10251 W. Genessee Way, Post Falls ID 83854. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Kent, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024315 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JoeBidensFootball.com. Located at: 3109 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Darren Faithful, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Darren Faithful, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022920 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neighborhood Strength & Fitness. Located at: 918 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4802 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Deep Rooted Athletics Inc. 4802 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shelby Lopez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023633 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bento Boy. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & R Foods, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Omori, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023607 Filed: Oct 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wheel Incorporated. Located at: 1111 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Wheel Incorporated, 1111 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2022 S/Michael Totah, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023788 Filed: Oct 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Contempo Insurance Agency; B. First Contempo Insurance Agency & Registration Svc. Located at: 206 ½ N. Coast Hwy #301, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gabriela Jimenez, 335 Steelhead Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/2022 S/Gabriela Jimenez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023721 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Town & Country Pool Spa Serice. Located at: 315 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sean Fuson, 315 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2022 S/Sean Fuson, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023532 Filed: Oct 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Qualia Life Sciences. Located at: 5946 Priestly Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd #101 PMB 160, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Neurohacker Collective LLC, 5946 Priestly Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hakan Lindskog, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023712 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Psych. Located at: 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Psych Centers Inc., 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Jeffrey Hollingsworth, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023843 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lookie Loops. Located at: 2017 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Renee Hilton, 2017 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Haley Zito, 404 Lado de Loma Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Renee Hilton, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023769 Filed: Oct 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impact Realty. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/13/2022 S/Abdala Hamideh, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023830 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. You’re the Sky Counseling. Located at: 1160 N. Coast Hwy 101 #232444, Encinitas CA 92023-6419 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232444, Encinitas CA 92023-2444. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Marino-Kibbee, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 1160 N. Coast Hwy 101 #232444, Encinitas CA 92023-2444. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Marino-Kibbee, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023417 Filed: Oct 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westmark & Associates. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-330, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bates & Baugh Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-330, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/1975 S/James Solic, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023366 Filed: Oct 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5 Star Investor; B. Happy Investor. IO; C. Off Market Home Deals; D. Off Market Mastermind; E. Ace Home Offers. Located at: 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dream Big Digital LLC, 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Andrew Fatula Jr., 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023653 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JuneDaze. Located at: 927 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Casey Madeira-Wilcox, 927 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2022 S/Casey Madeira-Wilcox, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022429 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf and Ski Speech Therapy. Located at: 1407 E. Chandler Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84103 Salt Lake. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erika Rachel Riddell, 1407 E. Chandler Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Erika Rachel Riddell, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27077