Are you covered for any liabilities caused by your pet?

Our client was severely bitten by his neighbor’s German Shepherd dog, resulting in the neighbor being liable for damages of $50,000 or more.

Because the neighbor did not have the correct insurance, and could not afford to pay more, he signed an agreement to pay our client a total of $18,000 in monthly payments over the next two years.

Although the dog owner had specifically added animal liability coverage on his homeowner’s insurance policy for which he incurred an added premium charge, he did not realize that there was a coverage exclusion for injuries caused by certain listed dog breeds, including German Shepherds.

This case highlights the importance of reviewing your insurance coverage to be sure you are covered for liability due to your pets.

The California dog bite law makes the owner of a dog strictly liable to anyone bitten while in a public place or while lawfully in a private place.

There is no such thing as “one free bite.”

Animal liability coverage is not required in homeowner’s insurance policies.

Check your policy to make sure you have coverage for your specific breed of dog or other pet.

