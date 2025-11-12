Sticker shock: 2026 premium increases hit record levels

Across the nation, business owners are opening renewal notices and feeling the sting. Health insurance rates are surging at the highest levels in years.

“Most business owners feel they must accept rate hikes,” says HR West Insurance Agency’s leadership team. “But in reality, the market offers options to reduce costs. You just need to know where to look and have an expert employee benefits broker fighting in your corner.”

A Trusted Partner with Over 30 Years of Experience

The team at HR West Insurance Agency has earned a solid reputation as a trusted employee benefits specialist. The Carlsbad California based agency demonstrates a deep understanding of small to mid-sized business needs through its breadth of offerings, concierge-style customer service, and sources for compliance and HR solutions. With access to hundreds of insurance plan options, national networks, and a strong portfolio of well-known insurance carriers, HR West brings both flexibility and reliability to the table.

When faced with rate increases, HR West fights back by actively marketing your business to multiple insurance companies, negotiating, and using strong cost management strategies.

“Too many California businesses don’t realize the cost-reduction options available to them,” explains Ann Heckathorne, the agency’s founder. “Often businesses are overpaying for the same coverage that they could obtain by deploying cost management strategies. We strive to reduce costs, but also to keep strong standards of coverage and high levels of quality.”

Strategic Cost-Reduction Solutions Include:

Specially Priced Plans : Lower priced plans for groups with good health and lower claims experience.

: Lower priced plans for groups with good health and lower claims experience. Refund Programs : Options that can return money to your business if claims come in lower than expected.

: Options that can return money to your business if claims come in lower than expected. Association Health Plans : For qualifying businesses in specific industries. Often these plans offer higher quality coverage and lower premium than standard plans.

: For qualifying businesses in specific industries. Often these plans offer higher quality coverage and lower premium than standard plans. Tax-Advantaged Concepts: HSAs, HRAs, and Section 125 cafeteria plans allow tax savings for both employers and employees.

HSAs, HRAs, and Section 125 cafeteria plans allow tax savings for both employers and employees. Level Funded Options : Alternative Funding options which also offer surplus refund opportunities. Most small businesses do not realize they could benefit highly from this approach.

: Alternative Funding options which also offer surplus refund opportunities. Most small businesses do not realize they could benefit highly from this approach. Carrier Negotiation : HR West actively shops and negotiates with multiple carriers to secure favorable terms and benefits.

: HR West actively shops and negotiates with multiple carriers to secure favorable terms and benefits. Insider Cost-Cutting Strategies: Decades of experience means that the experts at HR West Insurance Agency know where waste hides and how to design plans that minimize premiums while keeping quality coverage.

The Impact on Individual Coverage

Many enrollees on the exchange may return to their employers for help. Businesses with as few as 2 employees can create a group health plan. Covered California published, “From the loss of enhanced premium tax credits (federal subsidies) alone, 1.7 million enrollees in California could see an additional average net premium increase of 66 percent.”

The HR West Advantage

With over 30 years of experience, HR West Insurance Agency is known for showing small businesses how they can offer employee benefits like a big business. Carlsbad-based HR West Insurance Agency promotes:

Unlimited free consultations “No Jargon” explanations of complex insurance topics “No Fee” for services

As one accountant explained: “Premiums set by insurance companies include broker commissions, even for those who don’t use a broker. When you choose an experienced full-service broker, you get expert guidance, negotiation power, compliance support, and year-round service. This enables them to charge no fees for their service.”

What Clients Are Saying

Nick, a small business owner, said, “Thank you for helping us find a way to get better insurance. I couldn’t have done this on my own. You made it all so easy!”

Angela, a CFO, commented, “I have never seen a rate decrease like this before! Thank you for all the time and research that it took to find this for us. I’m comforted to know that we kept the same quality of coverage but lowered the premium so much.”

Why Acting Now Matters

With rate hikes making national news, this is a critical moment to reassess your strategy. You don’t have to face rising premiums alone.

Call HR West Insurance Agency at 760-688-4249, and visit the website at HRWIA.COM. Discover how strategic plan design can help you meet these challenges.

CA License #0M66218 • National NPN 7808466