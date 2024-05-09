American Legion Auxiliary in Encinitas prepares care packages for soldiers

ENCINITAS — The American Legion Auxiliary for San Dieguito Post 416 is intensifying its efforts to support veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families.

This year, the Encinitas chapter is focusing on addressing the needs of women warriors, veterans, and families of active-duty military personnel. Collaborating with Soldiers’ Angels, a national nonprofit charity, the Legion Auxiliary spearheads various initiatives to enhance the lives of deployed military personnel and aid families on the homefront.

Michelle Borunda, an Auxiliary member, is leading a notable program assembling “care packages” destined for deployed service members. The packages are stocked with homemade baked goods, snacks, personal care items, gadgets, and heartfelt messages from home.

The community’s generous donations of baked goods, personal items, and time are integral to the success of this initiative. Additionally, financial contributions are being solicited to cover postage costs, estimated at around $25 per box.

Another program, run by Marcia Switzer, aims to offer “starter packages” for expectant military moms, including wounded women warriors, to recognize the financial hardships military families face, particularly those of enlisted personnel.

These packages contain essential items such as clothing, diapers, baby blankets, hats, formula, and toys, with each box valued at approximately $150. Shipping expenses for these packages also present a significant financial burden.

The Auxiliary chapter depends on local community support to ensure the sustainability of these vital programs. Contributions of money, shopping expertise, and volunteer time are crucial to maintaining these initiatives.

Kimberly St. John, president of the American Legion Auxiliary for Post 416, said the Auxiliary chapter is working especially hard to address the needs of women warriors and veterans, as well as the wives and families of active-duty military personnel. According to St. John, the care packages have been a success.

“We received cards back from those who received care packages, saying they couldn’t believe how generous we were and that it made them feel like home,” St. John said.

While recently raising $2,000 in a rummage sale for these events, St. John said the Auxiliary chapter needs to grow local community support.

“We need money, smart shoppers, and volunteers willing to share their time and energy to keep this program going,” St. John said.

Simple acts of kindness go a long way toward helping military servicemembers and their families feel less alone. If you have baked goods or essential items you’d like to contribute — diapers, bibs, wipes, baby wash, baby lotion, baby shampoo, sleepers/onesies, baby bottles, blankets, postage, binkies, burp clothes, diaper rash cream or clothes — please bring them to the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416, 210 West F Street, Encinitas, CA, 92024.

If you have any questions, please email Kimberly St. John at [email protected] or contact Post 416.