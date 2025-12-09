Oceanside Museum of Art to expand into former Fire Station 1

OCEANSIDE — The city’s former Fire Station 1 is set to become part of the Oceanside Museum of Art complex.

The Oceanside City Council on Dec. 3 approved an updated lease that expands the museum’s premises at 704 Pier View Way to include the former fire station next door at 714 Pier View Way.

The old station was vacated last year after the Oceanside Fire Department moved into the newly built Fire Station 1, a few blocks away at 410 N. Freeman Street.

The new lease completely replaces the city’s existing agreement with the museum and will remain in effect until Oct. 5, 2052, with two 22-year extension options.

The former station isn’t the first historic city building the museum has acquired. In 1995, the city leased the former City Hall building at 704 Pier View Way to the Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, which later assigned the lease to the Oceanside Museum of Art.

The museum expanded into the adjacent parking lot in 2001, where its existing two-story, 16,000-square-foot central building was constructed in 2008 between the former City Hall and the fire station. The amended 2001 lease also included provisions for eventually incorporating the former Fire Station 1 property into the museum.

More than 20 years later, that vision is close to becoming reality.

“It’s important to note that the former fire station property won’t be part of the lease premises until certain stated conditions are satisfied,” said Kimberly Duffin, a senior property agent with the city.

The museum must raise at least 70% of the total direct construction and renovation costs, estimated at about $8.76 million. It must also obtain city-approved plans and specifications, secure a building permit authorizing the start of construction, provide evidence of builder’s risk insurance and complete renovations using prevailing-wage jobs.

According to staff, the museum has already begun fundraising to meet milestones required by the agreement. If those benchmarks are not met, the city and museum must meet to discuss a revised schedule. If they fail to reach an agreement within 90 days of the missed milestone, the city may terminate the lease terms related to the fire station property.

The city will contribute $1.5 million toward the renovation, including architectural and engineering plans, a seismic retrofit study, a hazardous materials assessment and potential abatement, assistance with construction costs, and $500,000 for an elevator.

The city’s maintenance obligations include the structural interior and the structural and nonstructural exteriors of both the former City Hall and fire station buildings, HVAC systems, landscaping, basic scheduled elevator maintenance at the former fire station, five-year elevator recertification, and future replacement of historic exterior windows, doors and the fire station elevator if needed.

Staff noted the city and museum reallocated some responsibilities and should not spend more or less than before.

“During negotiations, we spent quite a bit of time talking about maintenance responsibilities. There are a lot of costs we were absorbing that we no longer will be, and vice versa, there are some things we committed to do,” City Manager Jonathan Borrego said. “Overall, I think the balance is fair.”

The following Monday, on Dec. 8, state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) presented a $3.59 million state funding check to the city for the fire station renovation and museum expansion.

“Oceanside Museum of Art’s historic renovation project is truly deserving of state support, and I am happy I could help make it a reality,” Blakespear stated in the announcement. “This investment will not only expand access to the arts for local residents, improving the quality of life for the community, but will continue the growth and development of downtown Oceanside into a center for culture and tourism.”

Like several other historic city buildings, the former fire station was designed by Gill and is nearly 100 years old.

Mayor Esther Sanchez expressed her enthusiasm and support for the project, noting that she has seen the museum expand its programming over the past 30 years to include local cultural artists and customs, such as the lowrider community.

“This historic renovation represents everything we value in Oceanside – preserving our cultural and historic heritage while building our future,” she said. “Arts and culture are essential to building vibrant and economically resilient communities. By investing in institutions like the world-class Oceanside Museum of Art, we’re creating the kind of destination where people want to live, work, and visit. That’s exactly the type of economic development that benefits everyone in our diverse community.”

She also praised Blakespear’s support.

“Senator Blakespear’s commitment to securing this funding demonstrates the kind of partnership between state and local government that delivers real results for Oceanside residents,” Sanchez said.

Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce also welcomed the expansion, noting it will provide more space for the “hundreds of students” who visit from Oceanside Unified School District each year. Joyce previously served on the school board.

“This is going to make that easier with more meaningful and deeper connections,” he said. “I’m very excited and I look forward to seeing how this historic building is melded into the experience that they have right now.”

Allison Hanley, board president for the Oceanside Museum of Art, thanked the city for its ongoing support.

“The expansion of the Oceanside Museum of Art into the adjacent property will continue the outstanding work of the museum to provide cultural and artistic opportunities that strengthen not only the city of Oceanside, North County, and the county, but the entire region,” she said.

According to city staff, renovation work on the fire station building is expected to begin on April 30, 2027.