After 18 years, Mark Martinez retires as Aztecs baseball coach

SAN DIEGO — Following 18 years with the program and 1,144 wins over his career, San Diego State University head baseball coach Mark Martinez on July 13 announced his retirement as the Aztecs’ skipper.

As head coach of SDSU, Martinez compiled a 257-217 record (.542) in nine seasons as head coach of the Aztecs, winning three Mountain West tournament championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 to go with one regular-season title in 2023.

Prior to his elevation to head coach, Martinez spent nine years as an assistant at SDSU under the late Tony Gwynn, serving as the program’s associate head coach before succeeding the Baseball Hall-of-Famer on Aug. 20, 2014.

“Thank you to my family,” Martinez said. “My wife, Jada, has believed in me from our beginning and has been the backbone of our family. She is my ‘why,’ and I look forward to more time exploring the world together. Without her, I would not have had the chance to chase my passion and live it every day.

“I’m blessed with two great kids,” he said. “I thank them for their undying support and matched passion for our program and my experiences. Marissa and Cade are my light and I look forward to watching their journey and celebrating their life’s accomplishments.”

Under Martinez’s tutelage, the Aztecs garnered 46 all-Mountain West accolades since 2015, including four conference Pitcher of the Year honorees, one MW Player of the Year recipient and one league Freshman of the Year winner, according to university records.

In that time frame, the Aztecs have also had 53 student-athletes chosen in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, with 13 of those selections making the big leagues.

“Mark has had a tremendous run over the last 18 seasons at San Diego State, including the last nine as the head coach,” said SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker. “Mark’s teams have been competitive on and off the field, and he has left a lasting mark on Aztec Baseball. He has left the program in a good place and I’m appreciative of his efforts.”

Over the past nine years, SDSU has had 75 players earn Mountain West all-academic honors.

After spending the previous 17 years as an assistant coach at New Mexico, Martinez was hired in a similar capacity at SDSU in July 2005, initially overseeing Aztec infielders and coaching at third base, according to a university statement. Along with Gwynn, Martinez helped the Aztecs end an 18-year drought from the NCAA postseason play with a regional appearance in 2009.

“I want to thank Tony Gwynn and the Gwynn family for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to coach at SDSU,” Martinez added. “Coach Gwynn changed our life’s trajectory and I’m forever grateful.

“Finally, I want to thank all the players that touched my life and made me better each day I got to mentor them,” he said. “In addition, thank you to all the coaches I’ve worked with and competed against. You helped me learn and grow from the information we shared. I look forward to the next chapter and know that our program is in good hands moving forward.”

Martinez relocated to New Mexico after a five-year stint from 1984-88 as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Mesa State College (now Colorado Mesa University) in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Martinez played shortstop at Mesa State from 1982-84, earning all-conference and all-district honors as a senior.

In addition to his work with the Lobos, Martinez gained experience over two summers in 1993 and 1994 as head coach of the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Summer League.

During this transition, pitching coach Shaun Cole will serve as San Diego State’s acting head coach.