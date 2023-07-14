Nearly 400,000 ballots sent for D4 special election to replace Fletcher

REGION — Nearly 400,000 ballots went out to voters in San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District today for the Aug. 15 special primary election to replace Nathan Fletcher.

Voters should receive their ballots next week, along with the “I Voted” sticker inside the ballot packet.

The person elected will fill District 4’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. If no candidate receives a majority vote at the Aug. 15 election, then a special general election will be held on Nov. 7. Only those living in the district can vote.

District 4 is the smallest geographically of the five districts, consisting of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, as far north as Clairemont Mesa and portions of Kearny Mesa, as far south as Paradise Valley, as far east as south El Cajon and west as far as Mission Hills. To look up what district you vote in, go to sdvote.com.

Fletcher, who sought treatment out of state for alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, resigned from his seat effective May 15. He announced his resignation on March 29 after admitting to an affair with a Metropolitan Transit System employee suing him for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

He denied those allegations and the sexual assault and harassment lawsuit is ongoing.

The Board of Supervisors approved $5.2 million for the county Registrar of Voters to cover election costs. Officials said costs could range from $2.1 million to $2.6 million per election.

Four people seek the District 4 seat: Janessa Goldbeck, Monica Montgomery Steppe, Amy Reichert and Paul McQuigg.

Early voting begins Monday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar encourages voters to vote by mail.

More options to vote in person start Saturday, Aug. 5. In addition to the Registrar’s Office, District 4 residents can vote at any of seven vote centers. They will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting, Tuesday, Aug. 15, when 14 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.