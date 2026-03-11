A sneak peek at Encinitas’ future at the 2026 State of the City

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with the City of Encinitas to present one of the community’s most anticipated annual events — the 2026 State of the City address featuring Mayor Bruce Ehlers on Thursday, April 9.

State of the City offers residents, business owners and community leaders a unique opportunity to hear directly from the mayor about Encinitas’ progress, priorities and vision for the future, as well as updates from the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Visit Encinitas and the 101 Mainstreet Associations. It’s also a chance to connect with neighbors, enjoy great food from local favorites and celebrate the community spirit that makes Encinitas so special.

While Mayor Ehlers promises a few surprises in this year’s presentation, he shared that the overall theme will focus on accomplishments.

Over the past year, the city has made strides on several important initiatives that impact daily life for residents, including improvements to basic infrastructure, including increased street paving, efforts to mitigate flooding in Leucadia, increased traffic enforcement, reducing impacts related to homelessness and completing temporary Fire Station 1.

Looking ahead, Mayor Ehlers says, “Key priorities include continuing infrastructure improvements, inspecting and repairing aging storm drains, moving forward with the park at L-7, fixing Santa Fe Drive and pursuing safer rail crossings and a Quiet Zone in Leucadia.”

Despite the challenges facing coastal communities throughout California, the mayor says he remains optimistic about Encinitas’ future. A new City Council, a new City Manager and several new department directors have created renewed alignment and focus within City Hall.

“Getting and maintaining goal alignment is critical to efficient and effective organizations,” Ehlers noted. “We achieved this last year, and it already shows in our accomplishments.”

For those wondering why they should attend the State of the City, the mayor keeps it simple: come for the conversation, stay for the community.

The event brings together residents, local leaders and businesses for an engaging evening celebrating Encinitas — complete with delicious light bites from beloved local establishments including Le Papagayo, Pacific Coast Grill, Chick & Hawk, Ernie’s Deli and Wine, Pastaria Vivi, Ki’s Restaurant, Broad Street Dough Co., Jenni’s Ice Creams, Blank Slate and Fox Point Farms coffee and food sourced from their two-acre farm. Wine and Fox Point Farms beer will be available for purchase.

Join us! Sponsorships are still available, and tickets are on sale now at $75 ($65 for Chamber members). https://encinitaschamber.com/state-of-the-city/