TERI and Ignite Coffee unite to caffeinate and inspire

TERI Common Grounds Cafe in San Marcos has brewed something new – a partnership with Ignite Coffee Company in Oceanside, uniting two mission-driven local businesses with a shared goal: to give back to the community and spread joy. The collaboration brings Ignite’s thoughtfully sourced, expertly roasted coffee to TERI’s Cafe, inviting guests to enjoy exceptional flavor while supporting programs that change lives throughout San Diego County and beyond.

Located on Mission Avenue, Ignite Coffee Company has built a loyal following for its home-roasted, community-first philosophy. Founded on the belief that coffee can be a force for good, Ignite focuses on ethically sourced beans and intentional roasting. Their name reflects their purpose: to spark connection, creativity, and positive impact—one cup at a time.

That mission aligns seamlessly with TERI Common Grounds Cafe, a social enterprise of TERI Campus of Life. Profits from TERI’s café help to fund a wide range of quality programs and services for individuals with special needs and their families. Every visit to the cafe directly contributes to TERI’s ability to serve children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities, empowering them to lead fuller, more independent lives.

“As a local business, it’s important to us to support organizations that are truly making a difference,” said Tyler Whitehead, Ignite Coffee founder and an Oceanside native himself. “Partnering with TERI allows us to do what we love—share great coffee—while giving back to a nonprofit that’s improving the lives of families.”

TERI Common Grounds Cafe will feature two Ignite Coffee favorites. Guests can enjoy Ignite’s Honduras roast, a smooth, balanced medium blend designed to satisfy a wide range of palates. For espresso lovers, Ignite’s Kickstarter dark roast will power TERI café’s lattes, espressos, monthly drink specials, and more, delivering rich flavor and depth in every sip.

“At TERI, creating moments of happiness is at the heart of everything we do,” said Matt Parsons, Chief Business Officer for TERI Campus of Life. “Working with Ignite allows us to serve an exceptional product while strengthening our connections to the community that we’re so proud to serve.”

The result is a partnership that blends purpose with flavor—inviting residents near and far to savor a great cup of coffee and be part of something bigger. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, TERI Common Grounds Cafe offers a warm welcome, an inspiring mission, and now, an even better brew. Visit www.tericommongroundscafe.com for more information.