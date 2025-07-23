Legal Notices, July 25, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING, ARCHITECTURE, AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE DESIGN, ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE, AND PREPARATION OF CONTRACT DOCUMENTS FOR L-7 PARK DEVELOPMENT (CP26D) (ENG RFP 25-03) Date Issued: July 21, 2025 Questions Due: August 18, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: August 25, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) invites qualified professional consulting firms specializing in civil engineering, architecture, and landscape architecture design, California Coastal Commission requirements, CEQA requirements, utility requirements, San Diego Regional Standard Drawings, the Greenbook, and CASQA guidance for the design and permitting of the L-7 Park Development in the City’s community of Leucadia. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025 CN 30913

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of August 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Martin Residence – 444 Neptune Ave; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005218-2022, VRNC-005333-2022, CDP-005334-2022; FILING DATE: April 20, 2022; APPLICANT: Gary and Bella Martin; LOCATION: 444 Neptune Avenue (APN: 256-282-21); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Variance and coastal development permit for setback and parking relief, in response to the California Coastal Commission’s appeal of a coastal development permit associated with the construction of a new two-story single-family residence; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay, Special Study Overlay, and the Appeal jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission within the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a single-family residence. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Sage Canyon Apartments; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007196-2024, DR-007229-2024, CDP-007230-2024; FILING DATE: May 8, 2024; APPLICANT: Dennis Szuberla CFO representative of Sage Canyon Investors LLC; LOCATION: APN 262-061-85; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Design Review Permit (DR), Density Bonus Request, Coastal Development Permit (CDP) and SB330 request for a 120-unit multi-family apartment development on a 5.23-acre vacant site; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3) and within the Residential 30 Overlay Zone (R-30 OL), Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zones and within the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Sage Canyon Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 24 of 120 units (or 20 percent of base density units), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. CEQA Section 15061(b)(3) exempts legalizing the remainder parcel of Map No. 13653 from environmental review since it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner, (760) 943-2207 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for both Items 1 and 2. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/25/2025 CN 30906

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of August, 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: California Pizza Kitchen; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007688-2024, DR-007895-2025, USE-007896-2025; FILING DATE: February 13, 2025; APPLICANT: Festival Encinitas Partners LLC; LOCATION: 1476 Encinitas Blvd (259-121-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Design Review (DR) and Minor Use Permit (MIN) to authorize a new Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license for a new tenant in an existing restaurant space, extended hours of operation, and exterior improvements to the tenant space; ZONING/OVERLAY: General Commercial; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) which exempts the operation, permitting and licensing of private structures which would include the licensing for alcohol service for the proposed restaurant and interior and exterior alterations. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Assistant Planner, (760) 630-2784 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/25/2025 CN 30905

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (07/25, 08/08, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Smith Remodel and Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-007325-2024; FILING DATE: August 15, 2024; APPLICANT: Alena Blasio; LOCATION: 1928 Park Crest Dr (APN: 260-521-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for a first and second story addition and remodel to an existing single-family residence; ZONING/OVERLAY: R8/Coastal/Special Study Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15301(e) which exempts projects that propose additions to existing structures. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development.; STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Assistant Planner: (760)633-2784 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 4, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/25/2025 CN 30904

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-497. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 10, CHAPTER 10.28 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO AMEND SECTIONS 10.28.993 AND 10.28.994 AND ADD SECTION 10.28.998 TO ESTABLISH ALL-WAY STOP CONTROL ON KELLY DRIVE AT THE INTERSECTIONS AT PARK DRIVE AND HILLSIDE DRIVE WHEREAS, pursuant to Article XI, Section 5 of the California Constitution and Government Code Section 37100, the City Council may pass ordinances not in conflict with the Constitution and laws of the State of California or the United States; and WHEREAS, the City of Carlsbad, California is a charter city, duly organized under the California Constitution, the Charter of the City of Carlsbad, and the laws of the State of California; and WHEREAS, Vehicle Code Section 21100 allows local authorities to regulate traffic by means of official traffic control devices; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to protect the public safety and welfare of persons and property within the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, on June 17, 2025, the City Council adopted Resolution No. 2025-145 adopting the plans and specifications to remove interim traffic circles comprised of yellow ceramic domes from the intersections of Kelly Drive/Park Drive and Kelly Drive/Hillside Drive, slurry seal, restripe to the city’s current standard operating procedure, and add all-way stops on Kelly Drive at the intersections of Park Drive and Hillside Drive. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the proposed action to establish all-way stop signs and associated roadway striping is categorically exempt from environmental review under CEQA Guidelines Section 15301(c) because it involves the maintenance, repair or minor alteration of existing facilities with negligible or no expansion of the existing or former use. This exemption covers changes in traffic and parking regulations, including installation and replacement of signs in connection therewith, where such changes do not establish a higher speed limit along a significant portion of the street and will not result in more than a negligible increase in use of the street. No exceptions to the categorical exemption as set forth in CEQA Guidelines Section 15300.2 or Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 19.04.070(C) apply. 3. That the proposed action is exempt from the requirements of a minor coastal development permit and coastal development permit because the proposed action is to establish all-way stop signs. Activities of public utilities as specified in the repair, maintenance, and utility hookup exclusion adopted by the Coastal Commission, including but not limited to miscellaneous traffic safety projects, are exempt in accordance with Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 21.201.060.B.11. A permit issued by the city for a development which is categorically excluded or exempt from the coastal development permit requirements is exempt from the notice and hearing requirements of Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 21.201. 4. That the proposed action to adopt an ordinance amending Title 10, Chapter 10.28 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code to amend Sections 10.28.993 and 10.28.994 and add Section 10.28.998 to establish all-way stop control on Kelly Drive at the intersections at Park Drive and Hillside Drive is also exempt from environmental review under CEQA Guidelines Sections 15061(b)(3) and 15378(b)(5) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the proposed action may have a significant effect on the environment. 5. That Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 10, Chapter 10.28, Section 10.28.993 is amended to read as follows: 10.28.993 Hillside Drive. Drivers shall stop where the following described streets intersect Hillside Drive: Kelly Drive Park Drive 6. That Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 10, Chapter 10.28, Section 10.28.994 is amended to read as follows: 10.28.994 Park Drive. Drivers shall stop where the following described streets intersect Park Drive: Hillside Drive Kelly Drive 7. That Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 10, Chapter 10.28 is amended by adding Section 10.28.998 to read as follows: 10.28.998 Kelly Drive. Drivers shall stop where the following described streets intersect Kelly Drive: Hillside Drive Park Drive SEVERABILITY: If any portion of this ordinance or its application to particular persons or circumstances is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption. The City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance, or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of generation circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 24th day of June 2025, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 15th day of July, 2025, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Shin. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: JULY 25, 2025 City of Carlsbad | City Council 07/25/2025 CN 30893

NOTICE INVITING BIDS The City of Del Mar, OWNER, invites sealed bids for: CREST CANYON CONVERSION (UUD X1A) The City of Del Mar seeks a bid from qualified contractor for construction of the Crest Canyon Conversion (UUD X1A). The WORK generally consists of consists of trenching, conduit installation, handhole installation, equipment pad installation, trench backfill and resurfacing, grading, retaining wall installation and backfill, and landscape restoration related to the undergrounding of overhead utilities on San Dieguito Dr., Oribia Rd., Serpentine Dr., Zuni Dr., Avenida Primavera, 15th St., Crest Rd., Crest Way, Hoska Dr., and adjacent streets. RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes, bearing on the outside the bidder’s name, address, the appropriate State CONTRACTOR’s License designation held by the bidder, and marked “SEALED BID FOR CREST CANYON CONVERSON (UUD X1A)” Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of Del Mar, located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California, until 2:00 PM., August 19, 2025. Mailed bids shall be addressed to: City Clerk at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014 and must be received by bid closing shown above. Proposals which are not properly marked may be disregarded. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to ensure their bid is submitted in the proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents may be obtained from the City’s website https://www.delmar.ca.us/873/Bids and directly through www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofdelmar. OPINION OF PROBABLE CONSTRUCTION COST: The Public Works Director’s opinion of probable construction cost for this project is approximately $8,930,000. COMPLETION OF WORK: All WORK performed under this contract shall be completed within 350 Calendar Days, as specified in the Contract. BID SECURITY: Bid Security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of ten percent of the total bid amount. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: For contracts above $25,000, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent, and a Performance Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent of the contract amount. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: All bidders are required to register with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) in accordance with Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1725.5 and are subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by DIR in accordance with Labor Code section 1771.4. WAGE RATES: Prevailing wage rate for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed and the construction activity applies to this contract. Not less than these rates shall be paid to all workers employed on the project. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: CONTRACTOR is required to be licensed under the classification of GENERAL ENGINEERING CONTRACTING, CLASS A, as of the date of submittal of the bid documents and shall maintain such license until final acceptance of the WORK. CONTRACTOR shall also obtain a City of Del Mar business license. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to Kseniia Izgarskaia, Senior Management Analyst, for the project listed. It shall be understood, however that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone. Questions shall be in writing and must be delivered at least ten (10) days prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids to 1051 Camino Del Mar by hand or email to [email protected]. OWNER: City of Del Mar BY: Joe Bride, Public Works Director 07/25/2025 CN 30901

NOTICE OF INTENDED DECISION (Administrative) The Planning Division Manager of the City of San Marcos has considered the proposed project and does intend to APPROVE the Director’s Permit DP25-0001 on August 4, 2025. Project No.: DP25-0001 Applicant: Taylor Harris Request: A Director’s Permit to allow for a used merchandise sales and wholesale, processing used merchandise drop-off and distribution center (Goodwill) within a portion of a 56,390 square foot existing building located in the Light Industrial (L-1) Zone. Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of San Marcos did find the project Categorically Exempt (EX25-035) pursuant to Section 15301 Class 1(a) of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), in that this is an existing facility with no expansion. Location of Property: 740 Los Vallecitos Boulevard, more particularly described as: THAT PORTION OF PARCELS 2, 3 AND 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 1986, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, OCTOBER 17, 1973 AS FILE NO. 73-292422 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, LYING NORTHERLY AND NORTHWESTERLY OF THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF THE EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY DESCRIBED IN EASEMENT DEED TO THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JUNE 16, 1997 AS FILE NO. 1997-0278626 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. Assessor’s Parcel Number: 220-210-44-00. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sam Dominguez Associate Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 4598, or via email [email protected]. Notice: Any interested person may appeal the decision of the Planning Division Manager to the Planning Commission provided the appeal fee is paid ($100 for residents; $2,000 for non-residents) and a written appeal is submitted to the Planning Division Secretary within ten (10) calendar days of the date of the decision (due no later than 5:30 PM on August 14, 2025). The written appeal should specify the reasons for the appeal and the grounds upon which the appeal is based. The City’s Planning Commission will then consider the filed appeal/s at a later public hearing. The Planning Division can be contacted at 760-744-1050, extension 3233 or [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in any City program, service or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call 760-744-1050, extension 3186. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 07/25/2025 07/25/2025 CN 30883

INTENT TO REVISE FLOOD HAZARD INFORMATION The City of San Marcos Engineering Division, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby gives notice of the City’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between East Las Posas Road and Via Vera Cruz. The flood hazard revisions are being proposed as part of Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) Case No. 25-09-0301R for a proposed project along the Northern Split from San Marcos Creek. Lennar Homes of California, LLC is proposing to construct row townhomes, mixed-use homes, commercial space, parking, private streets, and associated amenities as part of the Sears redevelopment project. Once the project has been completed, a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) request should be submitted that will in part, revise the following flood hazards along the Northern Split from San Marcos Creek. The floodway will be revised from just upstream of Via Vera Cruz to approximately 400 downstream of Las Posas Road along the Northern Split from San Marcos Creek. The floodway will increase and decrease within the revised area. Base Flood Elevations (BFEs) will increase and decrease along the Northern Split from San Marcos Creek. The Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) will increase and decrease along the Northern Split from San Marcos Creek. Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of San Marcos at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069. Interested persons may call Kyrenne Chua at (760) 744-1050 x3215 for additional information from Monday to Friday during business hours. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Dr, San Marcos, CA. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 7/25/2025 07/25/2025 CN 30881

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008872103 Title Order No.: 240292891 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 72RBA731157 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747624 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: LAURA FLORES, A SINGLE WOMAN AND MARIO LEDESMA, A SINGLE MAN AND RUTH LEDESMA, A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/25/2025 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1541 INDIAN SUMMER COURT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 APN#: 226-440-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,036,104.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/18/2025 A-4848408 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025, 08/08/2025 CN 30887

T.S. No. 25-73528 APN: 157-711-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALEYOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KEVIN DAICHI BRACKEEN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0474256, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/20/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $747,262.37 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4791 MACADAMIA COURT OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-711-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this internet website www.servicelinkauction.com, using the 25-73528. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1-866-539-4173, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkauction.com, using the 25-73528 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 7/11/2025 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 44440 Pub dates 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30858

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010366557 Title Order No.: 250047679 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/12/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0161078 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JOSEPH R. POSLADEK III, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/08/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3456 HOLLYBERRY DRIVE, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 181-270-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $458,865.88. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010366557. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010366557 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/26/2025 A-4846701 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025 CN 30852

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No.: 24-212074 A.P.N.: 259-104-10-00 Property Address.: 933 AVENIDA DE SAN CLEMENTE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED JULY 09, 2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. The property described heretofore is being sold “as is”. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor(s): GREGORY PAUL BOTTA AND LAUREN BOTTA Duly Appointed Trustee: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, & Crane, LLP DEED OF TRUST Recorded on August 30, 2022 at Instrument No 2022-0346911 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California Sale Date: 8/4/2025 Sale Time: 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $362,172.90 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 933 AVENIDA DE SAN CLEMENTE, ENCINITAS, CA, 92024. See Legal Description – Exhibit “A” attached here to and made a part hereof. LEGAL DESCRIPTION – EXHIBIT A THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA: LOT 45, OAK KNOLLS UNIT#1, IN THE CITY IN ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 4246 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JULY 21, 1959. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDER(S): If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER(S): The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com a using the file number assigned to this case 24-212074. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT(S): Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to California Civil Code Section 2924m. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48-hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-212074 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15-days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45-days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid & Crane, LLP Date: 6/30/2025 By:Marisol Nagata, Esq: Authorized Signatory 13010 Morris Road, Suite 450 Alpharetta, GA 30004 Phone: 858-997-1304 SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT HTTP://WWW.SERVICELINKASAP.COM. PLEASE CALL (866-684-2727). FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION, The above-named trustee may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. CA DPFI Debt Collection License # 11461-99; NMLS ID 2591653. To the extent your original obligation was discharged or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy under Title 11 of the United States Code, this notice is for compliance and/or informational purposes only and does not constitute an attempt to collect a debt or to impose personal liability for such obligation. However, a secured party retains rights under its security instrument, including the right to foreclose its lien. A-4846893 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025 CN 30816

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:24-252400 A.P.N.:157-67L43-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED JUNE 13, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. The property described heretofore is being sold “as is”. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor(s): BERNARDINO CRUZ, A SINGLE MAN AND JUSTINA MARTINEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, & Crane, LLP DEED OF TRUST Recorded on July 07, 2006 at Instrument No 2006-0481959 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California Sale Date: 8/11/2025 Sale Time: 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street,El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $289,071.17 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4783 GARDENIA STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 . See Legal Description – Exhibit “A” attached here to and made a part hereof. LEGAL DESCRIPTION – EXHIBIT A PARCEL 1: LOT 43 OF MURRAY MISSION UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11080, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON NOVEMBER 9, 1984. PARCEL 2: A NON EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREA” AS DEFINED IN THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE. PARCEL 3: A SIDE YARD EASEMENT OVER, UNDER, UPON AND ACROSS THE APPURTENANT SERVIENT TENEMENT DESCRIBED IN THE SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS REFERRED TO HEREIN. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDER(S): If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER(S): The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-252400. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT(S): Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to California Civil Code Section 2924m. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48-hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-252400 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15-days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45-days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid & Crane, LLP Date: 6/30/2025 By: Marisol Nagata, Esq. Authorized Signatory 13010 Morris Road, Suite 450 Alpharetta, GA 30004 Phone: 858-997-1304 SALE INFORMATION CAN HTTP ://WWW.SERVICELINKASAP.COM. PLEASE CALL (866-684-2727). BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION, The above-named trustee may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. CA DPFI Debt Collection License # 11461-99; NMLS ID 2591653. To the extent your original obligation was discharged or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy under Title 11 of the United States Code, this notice is for compliance and/or informational purposes only and does not constitute an attempt to collect a debt or to impose personal liability for such obligation. However, a secured party retains rights under its security instrument, including the right to foreclose its lien. A-4846710 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025 CN 30815

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1010935-AB Order No.: 250162712-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): TONYA PEARSON, TRUSTEE OF THE TONYA LOUISE PEARSON 2009 TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 9, 2009 Recorded: 4/26/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0215723 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 3/19/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0096821 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/4/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $243,484.67 The purported property address is: 6130 PASEO MONONA, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 221-853-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1010935-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1010935-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1010935-AB and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1010935-AB IDSPub #0249032 7/11/2025 7/18/2025 7/25/2025 CN 30808

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 08/05/2025 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN ST., EL CAJON, CA 92020. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (760) 603-3700, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown as Legal Description Variables on Schedule “1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 04/13/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0229327 as amended) located at 7210 Blue Heron Pl, Carlsbad, CA, 92011 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of San Diego, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of $675.00. The claimant, Aviara Residence Club Owner’s Association, a California non-profit mutual benefit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 135242- FSA15-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 03/25/2025; 2025-0075166; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 04/02/2025; 2025-0082773; Contract No., Legal Description Variables, Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 1008776, interval no.: 23-14j/41 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 14 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Tracey Carr, 215-817-14-41, $2,703.88; 1008816, interval no.: 42-40kl/42 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Prasong Owlarn and Ammon Owlarn, 215-947-40-42, $3,064.60; 1008913, interval no.: 33-08ef/06 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Prasong Owlarn and Ammon Owlarn, 215-814-08-06, $2,929.60; 1009490, interval no.: 42-40 cd/38 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-943-40-38, $6,442.14; 1009609, interval no.: 11-21gh/12*e undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: even year biennial, Chelsea Nguyen and Emmanuella Nguyen, 215-815-21-29, $1,477.30; 1009626, interval no.: 42-36ef/34f*fx undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 36 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Chelsea Nguyen and Christian Nguyen, 215-944-36-34, $2,929.60; 1009659, interval no.: 23-16cd/28 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Joshua A. Grossman and Ariana M. Grossman, 215-813-16-28, $3,227.14; 1009660, interval no.: 33-08-ef/26 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Joshua A. Grossman and Ariana M. Grossman and The Unrecorded Interest Of Bettina H. Haeffner, 215-814-08-26, $3,092.14; 1009681, interval no.: 24-17cd/19 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 17 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jimmie J. Rodriguez and Joette Rodriguez, 215-813-17-19, $6,577.14; 1009730, interval no.: 53-42cd/14 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 42 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jimmie J. Rodriguez and Joette Rodriguez, 215-943-42-14, $6,442.14; 1009855, interval no.: 23-16ab/13 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Valerie Hines and Gary Hines, 215-812-16-13, $3,227.14; 1009963, interval no.: 11-20cd/9 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Sybil Barrett, 215-813-20-09, $3,227.14; 1010000, interval no.: 43-38i/38 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Platinum unit type: 1 use period: annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-946-38-38, $2,569.17; 1010001, interval no.: 31-12ef/02; 22-15kl/50 undivided interest: 1/208; 1/312 lot: 12, 15 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-814-12-02, $10,682.67; 1010002, interval no.: 33-07ef/14 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 07 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-814-07-14, $5,570.60; 1010003, interval no.: 31-09ab/08 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 09 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-812-09-08, $5,570.60; 1010161, interval no.: 33-08gh/28; 31-13cd/51 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/208 lot: 08, 13 season: platinum; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, George Carl Noah, 215-815-08-28 and 215-813-13-51, $5,994.20; 1010388, interval no.: 33-08i/47; 33-08i/46; 33-08i/45 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 lot: 8 and 8 and 8 season: gold; gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual ; annual, Cmdworx Inc., A Virginia Corporation, 215-816-08-47/215-816-08-46/215-816-08-45, $7,841.64; 1010491, interval no.: 42-40ij/04 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mohammad Hussein, 215-946-40-04, $3,227.14; 1010492, interval no.: 31-12ef/05 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 12 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mohammad Hussein, 215-814-12-05, $3,092.14; 1010493, interval no.: 42-37gh/21 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-945-37-21, $3,342.14; 1010501, interval no.: 43-38ab/30 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-942-38-30, $3,342.14; 1010503, interval no.: 53-42gh/25 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 42 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-945-42-25, $3,342.14; 1010504, interval no.: 42-37ij/45 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jeffrey A. Thorne, 215-946-37-45, $3,227.14; 1010564, interval no.: 11-04ab/20 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 4 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Albert L. Jones, Jr. and Penelope A. Jones, 215-812-04-20, $3,227.14; 1010609, interval no.: 43-41j/03 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 41 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Of The Donald Prom; Kimberly C. Prom; Sarah J. Prom; Khemanurith B. Prom, A Trust, 215-947-41-03, $5,481.88; 1010610, interval no.: 42-37kl/09 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Of The Donald Prom; Kimberly C. Prom; Sarah J. Prom; Khemanurith B. Prom, A Trust, 215-947-37-09, $6,442.14; 1010611, interval no.: 21-18ef/12 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Trustee Of The Donald Prom; Kimberly C. Prom; Sarah J. Prom; Khemanurith B. Prom, A Trust, 215-814-18-12, $6,442.14; 1010613, interval no.: 43-35cd/21 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Faraz Monemzadeh and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Faraz Monemzadeh, 215-943-35-21, $6,477.07; 1010618, interval no.: 21-18cd/13 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Charles Tipton Jr. and Kimberly Tipton, 215-813-18-13, $6,477.07; 10771 G, interval no.: 31-05ef/09 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 05 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Norman E. Segal and Arlene G. Segal, 215-814-05-09, $6,577.14; 1162, interval no.: 11-21cd/25 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 21 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Lester Dober and Diane L. Dober, 215-813-21-25, $3,064.60; 11898 G, interval no.: 22-15cd/13 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mario Jason and Madeline Jason, 215-813-15-13, $6,577.14; 12392 G, interval no.: 31-11ab/08 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 11 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, James A. Casella and Mary C. Casella, Trustees Of The James A. Casella and Mary Claire Casella Revocable Trust, Udot Dated October 15, 1999, 215-812-11-08, $3,227.14; 1267 P1, interval no.: 11-04g/38 and 11-04h/38 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 04 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Leroy Michael, Jr. and Joanne W. Michael, Trustees Of The Leroy and Joanne Michael Family Trust, Udot Dated March 8, 2000, 215-815-04-38, $3,227.14; 1267 P2, interval no.: 11-04g/39 and 11-04h/39 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 4 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Leroy Michael, Jr. and Joanne W. Michael, Trustees Of The Leroy and Joanne Michael Family Trust, Udot Dated March 8, 2000, 215-815-04-39, $3,092.14; 12675 G, interval no.: 11-20cd/43 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard A. Schilling and Peggy J. Schilling, 215-813-20-43, $6,577.14; 13627 GX, interval no.: 31-13ef/12 *x undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 13 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: odd year biennial, Russel E. Patterson and Judith A. Patterson, 215-814-13-64, $3,539.08; 13910, interval no.: 33-08cd/22 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Paul N. Kefer and Carole L. Kefer, Co-Trustees Of The Paul and Carole Kefer Family Trust, 215-813-08-22, $3,064.60; 14507 G, interval no.: 34-06ab/52 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 06 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, George N. Seide and Teri L. Seide and Steven A. Goff and Kristina K. Goff, 215-812-06-52, $3,227.14; 14557 G, interval no.: 34-06ab/20 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 06 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Scarlet Friedman, Trustee Of The Friedman Family Trust, Udot Dated 10/29/91, 215-812-06-20, $3,227.14; 14558 G, interval no.: 34-06cd/04 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 06 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Chandra Kant Singla and Indu Singla, Trustees Of The Singla Family Living Trust, Dated August 31, 2005, 215-813-06-04, $3,227.14; 1476 G, interval no.: 11-20ef/11 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Albert P.K. Cheung and Julia S. Cheung, 215-814-20-11, $3,227.14; 14835 P1, interval no.: 42-40gh/39 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Sheldon Terman and Sheryl Munson, 215-945-40-39, $3,227.14; 15128 G, interval no.: 42-40ef/08 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mounzer E. Agha and Douha Safar, 215-944-40-08, $3,227.14; 1546, interval no.: 11-21gh/08*e undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: even year biennial, Marilyn C. Hahn and Leonard C. Fowler, 215-815-21-25, $1,612.30; 1564 G, interval no.: 11-20ab/12 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-812-20-12, $6,577.14; 1567 G, interval no.: 11-20ef/42 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Seung-Hae Moon, 215-814-20-42, $3,092.14; 1567 P, interval no.: 11-20ef/39 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Seung-Hae Moon, 215-814-20-39, $3,227.14; 15919, interval no.: 42-40ef/18; 42-40ef/02 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 40, 40 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Christopher P. Esposito and Elisa Esposito, 215-944-40-18, 215-944-40-02, $5,994.20; 1640 G, interval no.: 11-20cd/03 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, William C. White and Patricia A. White, 215-813-20-03, $3,227.14; 17581, interval no.: 34-06cd/19; 34-06cd/18 undivided interest: 1/104; 1/104 lot: 06, 06 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Patrick L. Marsh and Victoria H. Marsh, 215-813-06-18 AND 215-813-06-19, $5,994.20; 18457, interval no.: 42-36gh/41 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 36 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-945-36-41, $6,442.14; 18820, interval no.: 31-11cd/52 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 11 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Susan L. Gavagan, 215-813-11-52, $3,227.14; 18908, interval no.: 43-41cd/39 and 43-41ef/14 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 41 season: platinum; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Joy S. Lenstrom, Not Individually But As Trustee Of The Joy S. Lenstrom Revocable Trust Agreement Dated May 2, 2011, 215-943-41-39 AND 215-944-41-14, $6,319.28; 19436, interval no.: 21-19ab/23 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 19 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mark Taplinger and Michele Taplinger, 215-812-19-23, $3,064.60; 19806, interval no.: 43-38gh/23 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard W. Janson and Diane Y. Janson, 215-945-38-23, $3,064.60; 20070, interval no.: 31-11cd/30 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 11 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Judith J. Holt, Trustee Of The Judith J. Holt Mccarthy Trust, Dated May 16, 1991, 215-813-11-30, $3,092.14; 20431, interval no.: 23-16j/19 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Isaac T. Gillam, Iv and Norma Hughes Gillam, Trustees Of The Gillam Family Trust Dated July 31, 1989, 215-817-16-19, $5,481.88; 20489, interval no.: 43-41ab/35 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 41 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Seth Labadie and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Seth Labadie, 215-942-41-35, $2,974.60; 2054 P1, interval no.: 11-20gh/31 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy, Trustee Of The Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy Trust Udot Dated May 16, 1991, 215-815-20-31, $3,092.14; 20566, interval no.: 53-42cd/48 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 42 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-943-42-48, $6,442.14; 20671, interval no.: 43-411/10; 43-411/11 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 41, 41 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Michael D. Trice and Gail H. Trice, 215-946-41-10; 215-946-41-11, $5,003.34; 21, interval no.: 11-21ef/10e undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: even year biennial, Terry Durst and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Terry Durst, 215-814-21-27, $1,612.30; 21273, interval no.: 23-16i/15 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-818-16-15, $5,346.88; 21298, interval no.: 43-38j/19 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Michael D. Trice and Gail H. Trice, 215-947-38-19, $2,434.17; 21322, interval no.: 52-43ab/42 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 43 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Of The Sukhpal and Jasleen Khunkhun Family Trust, 215-942-43-42, $36,113.25; 21594737, interval no.: 42-37kl/32 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-947-37-32, $3,477.14; 21602, interval no.: 53-42i/41 and 53-42i/42 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 42 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Lena Chang, 215-946-42-41 AND 215-946-42-42, $10,828.76; 21677, interval no.: 53-42j/10 and 53-42j/11 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 42 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, John J. Francis, Junior, 215-947-42-10 AND 215-947-42-11, $5,272.76; 21942, interval no.: 33-08j/49; 33-08j/48 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 08, 08 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Scott Degraw, 215-817-08-48; 215-817-08-49, $5,003.34; 22442, interval no.: 21-19cd/14 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 19 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Steven A. Pierce, 215-813-19-14, $3,064.60; 22562, interval no.: 33-08ef/32 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Ernest Bogen and Rita Bogen, 215-814-08-32, $3,227.14; 22843, interval no.: 21-18e/16 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard A. Schilling and Peggy A. Schilling, Trustees Of The Schilling Living Trust Dated January 30, 2008 and James J. Schilling, 215-814-18-16, $6,442.14; 22933, interval no.: 33-07ef/41 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 07 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Steven M. Perry and Joan D. Perry, Trustees Of The Perry Family Trust Udt Dated July 2, 1996, 215-814-07-41, $3,064.60; 23017, interval no.: 42-37ef/16 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, John Kent Mccarty and Jill E. Mccarty, 215-944-37-16, $3,227.14; 23228, interval no.: 22-151j/34 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, John J. O’connell, 215-818-15-34, $6,577.14; 23851, interval no.: 33-07j/6 and 33-07j/7 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 7 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Brenda S. Black and Blake H. Adams, 215-817-07-07 AND 215-817-07-06, $5,522.16; 23883, interval no.: 21-18gh/18 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 77 Broad Street, Llc, A California Limited Liability Company, Kurt Hamilton As Authorized Representative, 215-815-18-18, $3,064.60; 23948, interval no.: 31-09ab/29 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 9 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Allwyn W. Pirtle, Trustee Of The A. W. and Claire Pirtle Revocable Living Trust Dated January 18, 2000, and Any Amendments Thereto, 215-812-09-29, $3,227.14; 24364, interval no.: 42-40ij/46 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Chelsea Nguyen, 215-946-40-46, $3,064.60; 2447, interval no.: 22-15ef/46; 22-15ef/47 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 15, 15 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Felicia D. Henderson, 215-814-15-46 AND 215-814-15-47, $5,994.20; 24512, interval no.: 43-35j/32 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Platinum unit type: 1 use period: annual, John J. Francis, Jr., 215-947-35-32, $2,568.88; 24523, interval no.: 11-20ef/07 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-814-20-07, $3,064.60; 24524, interval no.: 22-15cd/23 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-813-15-23, $2,929.60; 24525, interval no.: 31-09ab/48 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 9 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-812-09-48, $2,929.60; 24526, interval no.: 43-35ab/22 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-942-35-22, $2,929.60; 24527, interval no.: 31-13cd/06 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 13 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-813-13-06, $2,929.60; 24528, interval no.: 34-06ab/18 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 6 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-812-06-18, $2,929.60; 24546, interval no.: 21-18cd/31 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-813-18-31, $6,577.14; 24548, interval no.: 31-09gh/33 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 9 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-815-09-33, $6,442.14; 24549, interval no.: 43-35gh/45 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-945-35-45, $6,442.14; 24597, interval no.: 22-15ab/10 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-812-15-10, $6,442.14; 24624, interval no.: 31-12ab/09; 31-10cd/24 undivided interest: 1/208; 1/208 lot: 12, 10 season: gold; Platinum unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Icon Design Realty, Llc, A Missouri Limited Liability Company, 215-812-12-09, 215-813-10-24, $5,994.20; 24689, interval no.: 42-37cd/06; 42-37cd/07 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 37, 37 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee Of The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-943-37-06, 215-943-37-07, $5,859.20; 24767, interval no.: 42-36kl/02 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 36 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Woven Holdings, Llc, A California Limited Liability Company, 215-947-36-02, $3,227.14; 24803, interval no.: 23-16ef/29 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Lynne D. Pedersen, Formerly Known As Lynne D. Budd, 215-814-16-06, $6,442.14; 2493, interval no.: 22-15gh/45 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Elaine K. Cotler, 215-815-15-45, $3,064.60; 25300, interval no.: 31-12gh/19 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 12 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Vitaly Rindner and Allison Leviton, 215-815-12-19, $3,227.14; 25440, interval no.: 23-16ab/08 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Vitaly Rindner and Allison Leviton, 215-812-16-08, $3,092.14; 2659, interval no.: 22-15ef/18 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard Levinsky, 215-814-15-18, $6,577.14; 2982, interval no.: 22-15gh/08 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jeffrey L. Prettyman and Suzette L. Prettyman, 215-815-15-08, $3,064.60; 3040 GX, interval no.: 11-21ef/02*x undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: odd year biennial, Gary J. Jonke and Janice Jonke, 215-814-21-54, $1,694.08; 4573, interval no.: 22-15cd/07 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Dorothy A. Seiple, As Trustee Of The Seiple Family Trust Udot Dated July 27, 1993, 215-813-15-07, $3,064.60; 5999 GX, interval no.: 21-19ef/20*x undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 19 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: odd year biennial, David L. Lysengen and Claudia M. Lysengen, Trustees Of The Lysengen Family Living Trust, 215-818-19-55, $3,540.08; 7423 P, interval no.: 21-19cd/27 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 19 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy, As Trustee Of The Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy Trust Udot Dated May 16, 1991, 215-813-19-27, $3,227.14; 7559 G, interval no.: 21-18gh/09 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Alexander H. Sears, As Trustee Of The Alexander H. Sears Trust Created By Agreement Dated June 2, 2014, As Amended and Restated On June 5, 2020, 215-815-18-09, $3,227.14. FSA15-HOA 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025 CN 30807

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU038397N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melad Jarjees and Afrah Ishaq filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christian Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Christian Melad Jarjees. b. Present name: Lio Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Lio Melad Jarjees. c. Present name: Jessie Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Jessie Melad Jarjees. d. Present name: Justin Melad Hazim change to proposed name: Justin Melad Jarjees. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/22/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30910

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINA RHEA STOKES Case# 25PE001649C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Christina Rhea Stokes. Petition for Probate has been filed by Curt Vatthauer, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Curt Vatthauer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 20, 2025; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Curt Vatthauer 2571 Ridgecrest Ave. Norco CA 92860 Telephone: 619.385.6592 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN30900

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 08/13/2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name: Munoz, Aurora Vallado, Manuel Steward Jr, Troy Edwin Hibi, Kurt Medina, Azmath Dorame, Luis Greene, Yolanda D. San Nicolas, Betty C. Roberts, Daltia R. Santiesteban, Carlos Carranza, Denise Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage, 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910, 619-422-0128 07/25/2025 CN 30897

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Sec. 6101-6111 UCC) Exempt from fee under GC27388.1(a)(1); Not related to real property Escrow No. 107-043039 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bulk Sale is about to be made. The name(s), and business address(es) to the Seller(s) are: In His Grip JM, LLC, 1070 N El Camino Real, Suite C, Encinitas, CA 92024; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20065 – 1070 N El Camino Real, Suite C, Encinitas, CA 92024; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20101 – 2521 Palomar Airport Rd, Suite 6-104, Carlsbad, CA 92011; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20117 – 4111 Oceanside Blvd., Suite 100, Oceanside, CA 92056; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20162 – 4904 N. River Road, Oceanside, CA 92057; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20293 – 1350 E. Vista Way, Suite 6, Vista, CA 92084; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20348 – 2235 South Melrose Drive, #112, Vista, CA 92081 Doing Business as: Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20065, #20101, #20117, #20162, #20293, #20348 All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 3981 Brown Street, Oceanside, CA 92056 The name(s) and business address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Kenny Brothers, Inc. – 270-F EL Camino Real, Suite 524, Encinitas, CA 92024 The assets to be sold are described in general as: use of trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures & equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, goodwill & covenant not to compete and are located at: Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20065 – 1070 N El Camino Real, Suite C, Encinitas, CA 92024; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20101 – 2521 Palomar Airport Rd, Suite 6-104, Carlsbad, CA 92011; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20117 – 4111 Oceanside Blvd., Suite 100, Oceanside, CA 92056; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20162 – 4904 N. River Road, Oceanside, CA 92057; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20293 – 1350 E. Vista Way, Suite 6, Vista, CA 92084; Jersey Mike’s Subs Store #20348 – 2235 South Melrose Drive, #112, Vista, CA 92081 The Bulk Sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 08/12/25, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. [If the sale is subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided] the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043039, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo and the last date for filing claims shall be 08/11/25, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Kenny Brothers, Inc. By: /s/ Kevin Kenny, CEO 7/25/25 CNS-3949823# CN 30892

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No.: 163622P-CG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: Kinaly Thai Restaurant LLC, a California limited liability company, 2508 El Camino Real, Ste C1 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Doing business as: Kinaly Thai Restaurant All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 217 Jaspen Way, San Marcos, CA 92028 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: Meesup78 LLC, a California limtied liability company, 2508 El Camio Real, Ste C1, Carlsbad, CA 92008 The assets to be sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, GOODWILL, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASEHOLD INTEREST and are located at: “Kinaly Thai Restaurant”, 2508 El Camino Real, Ste C1, Carlsbad, CA 92008 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is 08/12/2025. This bulk sale Is not subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but rather to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 08/11/2025, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 07/01/25 Buyer’s Signature Meesup78 LLC, a California limited liability company By: /s/ Sutthini Armstrong, Manager By: /s/ Tiwaporn Martin, Manager By: /s/ Duangchai Chatchayanukorn, Manager By: /s/ Sackpaseuth Chanthavong, Manager 7/25/25 CNS-3949818# CN 30891

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Sec. 6101-6111 UCC) Escrow No. 107-043033 Notice is hereby given that a Bulk Sale is about to be made. The name(s), and business address(es) to the seller(s) are: Rey’s Grind LLC, 236 Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054 Doing Business as: Ryes and Grind All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 315 S Coast Hwy, 101 U85 Encinitas, CA 92024 The name(s) and business address of the Buyer(s) is/are: O-Side FS LLC, 3450 Bonita Road, Suite 109, Chula Vista, CA 91910 The assets to be sold are described in general as: the furniture, fixtures and equipment and are located at: 236 S Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054 The Bulk Sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 08/12/2025, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. [If the sale is subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided] the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043033, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo and the last date for filing claims shall be 08/11/2025, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. O-Side FS LLC By: FishCo Restaurants LLC, Its Manager By: FISH SHOP HOLDING LLC, Its Member By: /s/ Eric Leitstein, Manager By: /s/ William Ramirez, Manager By: /s/ Doug Sondomowicz, Manager 7/25/25 CNS-3949850# CN 30890

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FLOYD ALEXANDER GASKINS Case # 25PE001973C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Floyd Alexander Gaskins. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Tina A. Gaskins in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Tina A. Gaskins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 19, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Tucker 43460 Ridge Park Dr Ste 150 Temecula CA 92590 Telephone: 951.319.7674 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30878

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD F. ESHBACH aka RICHARD ESHBACH Case # 25PE001984C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard F. Eshbach aka Richard Eshbach. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Claudina F. Rossotto in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Claudina Rossotto be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 20, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30877

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 8/13/2025 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Bear, Josef Hall, Brandon Mellor, Dylan Thye, Keirsten G. Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 07/25/2025 CN 30876

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/12/2025 at 12:00 PM. Vincent Theis; Angel Nejapa Bartolo; Jeanine Milliken. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 07/25/2025 CN 30875

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos S Pacific St located at 560 S Pacific St San Marcos CA 92078 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/12/2025 at 12:00 PM. Alexander Porta; Ezra Perez; Randy Gonzales. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 07/25/2025 CN 30874

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos E Mission Rd located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/12/2025 at 12:00 PM. Luis F Melgarejo; Casimur Aska. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 07/25/2025 CN 30873

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 8/12/2025 at 12:00 PM. Kathleen Page; Matthew Williams; Luis Valls-Ambile; Zoe Vigna. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 07/25/2025 CN 30872

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU000006N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angela Jackson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angela Jackson change to proposed name: Angela Elizabeth Jackson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30870

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU036752N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joanna Gebara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joanna Gebara change to proposed name: Jo Ann Rivas. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/14/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30864

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EDWARD EUGENE GRAY aka EDWARD E. GRAY Case # 25PE001002C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Edward Eugene Gray aka Edward E. Gray. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Misty L. Cochran in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stacy Baxter be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 31, 2025; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. SUPPLEMENT TO CLEAR PROBATE NOTES: Petitioner, Misty L. Cochran, is 48 years old and was the niece of the decedent. Her address is: 711 S. C Street Muskogee OK 74403 Attorney for Petitioner: Edward Terzian, Esq. THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS, LLP 301 N. Lake Ave. Ste 600 Pasadena CA 91101 Telephone: 818.579.2358 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30818

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARC F. WINN AND THE MARC WINN LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 1, 2012 Marc F. Winn, of Encinitas, CA, died on 5/22/25 There is no Probate Estate and letters of administration have not been issued. Creditors of the deceased may file claims with the Successor Trustee Erin Winn/Herrick, by and through Estate Law Solutions 1583 Avenida De Los Lirios Encinitas Ca. 92024 within four (4) months of this publication. Thereafter, claims shall be barred and the Trust assets shall be assigned to designated beneficiaries 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30817

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU032077N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jacob Patrick Mersereau filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jacob Patrick Mersereau change to proposed name: Jacob Patrick Berdan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/18/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012811 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vaughn Michael Audio; B. VMA Studios. Located at: 7538 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vaughn Michael Esparza, 7538 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vaughn Michael Esparza, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014009 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anthro Convergence. Located at: 12820 Via Nieve #72, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #251, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adergerth Sukkar Kayrouz, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #251, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Adergerth Sukkar Kayrouz, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012860 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama’s Lumpia N More. Located at: 1568 Calle Devanar, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Del Mundo Sagun, 1568 Calle Devanar, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria M. Sagun, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013981 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divefit. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gretchen Ashton, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen Ashton, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013980 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitdiver. Located at: 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gretchen Ashton, 1204 Abelia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2007 S/Gretchen Ashton, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013914 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Tides Massage. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evan Bentley Foster, 2033 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Evan Bentley Foster, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012917 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunken Pages Eco Press. Located at: 1815 Evergreen St., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sally Ann Gammie, 1815 Evergreen St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sally Ann Gammie, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013872 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Modern Pause; B. Natty Bratty. Located at: 1262 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natty Bratty LLC, 1262 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Heather Bowie Funk, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30902

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9011788 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Crest Backyard Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/20/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9018576. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. John DL Arendsen, 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/John DL Arendsen, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30899

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9011787 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/28/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9023816. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/John DL Arendsen, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013742 Filed: Jul 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mercado Wholesale. Located at: 943 Wellpott Pl., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raymundo Mercado Torres, 943 Wellpott Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Raymundo Mercado Torres, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013046 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pool Systems Engineering Inc, dba Gary Jenkins Pool Service. Located at: 3455 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pool Systems Engineering Inc., 3455 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/30/2015 S/Gary F. Jenkins II, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013827 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anchored Life Psychology. Located at: 201 Surfrider Way #7, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lindsey Marie Kucich, 201 Surfrider Way #7, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Lindsey Marie Kucich, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013553 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Rose Studios. Located at: 4774 Adler Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicole Rose Johnston, 4774 Adler Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Nicole Rose Johnston, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012662 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Home Services. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marcon One Inc., 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of07-02-2025 S/Marvin Artraga, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012916 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDF People; B. TDF International. Located at: 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Waking Soul, Inc., 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2025 S/Ryan Stanley, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011974 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resident Bundle; B. Estate Oversight. Located at: 1220 N. Coast Hwy 101 #120, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beyond Property Management, 1220 N. Coast Hwy 101 #120, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/23/2025 S/Danyel Brooks, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30885

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013647 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Clean. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nick Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037; B. Hannah Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/16/2025 S/Nick Petro, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30884

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013165 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tyrrell Industries LLC; B. Industries Capital. Located at: 3586 Mesa Dr. #A-12, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyrrell Industries LLC, 3586 Mesa Dr. #A-12, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/05/2025 S/Thomas Hunter Tyrrell, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30882

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013597 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Velvet & Lace. Located at: 3705 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. V and L Productions LLC, 3705 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Celeste Bernal, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013527 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaos Ranch. Located at: 8048 Harmony Grove Rd., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chaos Manor LLC, 8048 Harmony Grove Rd., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Bridge, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013330 Filed: Jul 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BioNexus Labs; B. BNX Labs; C. BNX Engineering; D. BNX Technologies. Located at: 10340 Camino Santa Fe #E, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BioNexus Consulting, 10340 Camino Santa Fe #E, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Alex Nemiroski, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15/2025 CN 30871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013552 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Estimating Solutions; B. Precision Large Loss Consultants. Located at: 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Spinosi Phillips LLC, 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Giovanna Spinosi Phillips, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013537 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indian Ayuvedic Herbs. Located at: 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ramesh C. Jain, 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/15/2025 S/Ramesh C. Jain, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013104 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West and Walters; B. West and Walters Tax and Wealth Management. Located at: 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 77 Financial Group LLC, 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon West, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013411 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lugash Law Center. Located at: 8144 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Law Center Inc., 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Spencer Lugash, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012369 Filed: Jun 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Extra Snacks Projects. Located at: 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Zachary Engel, 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2025 S/Samuel Zachary Engel, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012711 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Story Time Together. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alberto Aroeste, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013204 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Scalp Spa & Massage. Located at: 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joanne Tagayun, 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/09/2025 S/Joanne Tagayun, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012296 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Blowout & Color Bar. Located at: 1031 S. Coast Hwy 101 #A102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2025 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012660 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revived by Kim. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1221 Alessandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Rose Starnes, 1221 Alesandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kimberly Rose Starnes, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013091 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nova Coast Media. Located at: 375 Camino de la Reina #336, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 375 Camino de la Reina, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rick Ryan Photography, 1308 Paseo Redondo, Burbank CA 91501. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rick Ryan, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012290 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blur California; B. Blur. Located at: 1053 S. Coast Hwy 101 #7, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2022 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013008 Filed: Jul 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ElicitFlow. Located at: 4007 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shane Wesley Redela, 4007 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shane Wesley Redela, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013063 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rockstar Rides. Located at: 1036 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rockstar Rides, Inc., 1036 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2013 S/Wissam Nissan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012661 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Builders Handyman. Located at: 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Dennis Babraitis, 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562; 2. Jessica Vincent, 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Dennis Babraitis, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012044 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Rental. Located at: 221 Via Pelicano, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hector Rolando Lopez, 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460; 2. Martha Alejandra Lopez, 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/20/2025 S/Martha Alejandra Lopez, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012784 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kismet Skin. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 317 Stage Coach Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Elisabeth Richter, 317 Stage Coach Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kelly Elisabeth Richter, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30839

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012979 Filed: Jul 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swan Employment Law. Located at: 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Marie Swan, 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2015 S/Susan Marie Swan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30838

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012274 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nvr Strings Swimwear. Located at: 715 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Bailey Burnett, 715 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2002 S/William Bailey Burnett, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012505 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennifer Glassford Designs. Located at: 4125 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Anne Glassford, 4215 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2025 S/Jennifer Anne Glassford, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012590 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plana Piedra Technologies. Located at: 9906 Fieldthorn St., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Ott, 9906 Fieldthorn St., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Ott, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012818 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CM Electric. Located at: 1347 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristo Carrillo Mafara. 1347 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/23/2024 S/Cristo Carrillo Mafara, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012706 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emerald Auto Service Center; B. Emerald Automotive Service Center; C. Emerald Auto Center; D. Emerald Auto Repair; E. Emerald Automotive Repair. Located at: 257 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emerald Automotive Center, Inc, 257 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Niko Bosi, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012787 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Modern Design. Located at: 6969 Shoreline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SR Designs Inc., 6969 Shoreline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2019 S/Steve Ragan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012540 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TwinsKholovas. Located at: 519 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zuhro Kholova, 519 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2025 S/Zuhro Kholova, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012801 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infernum Strength. Located at: 420 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony Cruz Feldmiller, 420 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Cruz Feldmiller, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011590 Filed: Jun 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zetter’s Photo Booth. Located at: 8609 Eileen St., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 600 W. Broadway #700-100A, San Diego CA 92101. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Studio LT, LLC, 600 W. Broadway #700-100A, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2025 S/Lizzette Tupas, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30821

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012653 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attic Express; B. Attic & Crawl Express. Located at: 3607 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Paul Edwards, 3607 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Edwards, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012634 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mercury Painting. Located at: 522 Calle Montecito #117, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alberto Arturo Salazar, 522 Calle Montecito #117, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Alberto Arturo Salazar, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012626 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlphaBet Kingdom Productions. Located at: 903 Alberta Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine L. Dorman, 903 Alberta Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine L. Dorman, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011526 Filed: Jun 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio ID3. Located at: 523 Encinitas Blvd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ID3 Inc., 635 Alex Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/09/2025 S/Denean R Scott, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012627 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Six Degrees Chocolates. Located at: 4035 Oceanside Blvd #A5, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Charles Welch, 4035 Oceanside Blvd. #A5, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Welch, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012581 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angelbluebook; B. Angelbluebooks. Located at: 607 Genter St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7514 Girard Ave. PO Box 1206, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Forrest James Lang, 607 Genter St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2022 S/Forrest James Lang, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012580 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nothing but Hybrids. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2210, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey William James, 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2210, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey William James, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012220 Filed: Jun 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Inn; B. Hotel Del Mar; C. Del Mar Inn Hotel; D. Best Western Premier Hotel Del Mar; E. Best Western Premier Del Mar; F. Café Del Mar; G. Hotel Del Mar Cafe. Located at: 720 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Del Mar Inn GP, LLC, 720 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2007 S/Glen Holloway, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012283 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WetStone Wine Bar Solana Beach. Located at: 346 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8427 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zed Hospitality, 8427 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dermer, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011029 Filed: Jun 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside’s Finest; B. Supajen Promotions. Located at: 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceansides Finest LLC, 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2025 S/Jennifer Kloosterman, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012500 Filed: Jun 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Beach Treats. Located at: 514 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceansides Finest LLC, 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Kloosterman, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012213 Filed: Jun 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ampra; B. Ampra.ai. Located at: 403 Glin Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brandt Growth Advisors LLC, 403 Glin Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/22/2024 S/Julien Brandt, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012483 Filed: Jun 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Skincare. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zed Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zed Dihays, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30793

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012470 Filed: Jun 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Growth Therapy. Located at: 120 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3444 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Julie Dahlhauser Gruber, 3444 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2025 S/Julie Dahlhauser Gruber, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011783 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfect Union. Located at: 909 Cardiff St., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1025 Joellis Way #150, Sacramento CA 95815. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sundial Collective San Diego LLC, 1025 Joellis Way #150, Sacramento CA 95815. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Sheridan, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011656 Filed: Jun 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nahama Law. Located at: 530 B St. #1550, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Law Office of Carree K. Nahama, Inc., 530 B St. #1550, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2020 S/Carree K. Nahama, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012322 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Become Alive. Located at: 1237 N. Vulcan Ave. #D, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kathryn Connell, 1237 N. Vulcan Ave. #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Connell, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012263 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Business Services. Located at: 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vicki A Countreman, 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Vicki Countreman, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012307 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction; B. AC Plumbing Construction Inc. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. AC Plumbing Construction Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2022 S/Armon Carter, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30776