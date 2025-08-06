99-year-old Rancho Santa Fe woman authors children’s book

RANCHO SANTA FE — A Rancho Santa Fe woman is showing that it’s never too late to do something unexpected, as she publishes her first-ever children’s book at the age of 99.

Naomi Pruzansky was born in 1926 in New York, and has lived in Rancho Santa Fe for the past 30 years. This week, she celebrated the publication of her debut children’s book “A Jet Set Pet Named ‘Penny’ ” about the travels of her granddaughter’s dog.

Pruzansky’s granddaughter Dana and her family have lived all over the world, accompanied by their Boston terrier Penelope (Penny), in destinations including Hong Kong, Toronto, Stockholm and Los Angeles.

After Penny passed away, Pruzansky decided to pen a story last year about the dog’s jet-setting life for fun. She wrote down the story by hand in her signature cursive, and intended to pass it on to her family members that way.

However, her longtime friend Carmen Bianchi insisted that she pursue publishing it as a book, and assisted her with the publication, art direction and production. Last week, Pruzansky and dozens of family and friends — including her great-grandsons Dylan and Benjamin, Penny’s owners — gathered at Bianchi’s home to celebrate the launch of the book, illustrated by Kyle Completo and published by Tellwell Talent Press.

“Carmen and I were having lunch, and Carmen said, ‘I’m going to publish it,’ ” said Pruzansky, who has two children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “I never dreamt about writing a book. It was never something on my mind.”

While she may not have planned to write a book, the New York native said she has always loved writing. When she was 13 growing up in New York, the New York Journal-American newspaper printed her school essay, “What Being an American Means to Me.”

These days, she particularly enjoys writing creative birthday cards for her loved ones, featuring poems about their best personality traits. She also keeps busy playing bridge and regularly gathers with a group of other women who go by the name The Material Girls, who make things by hand and gossip together.

Examples of Pruzansky’s artwork can be found in her Rancho Santa Fe home, including colorful hand-sewed pillows at her kitchen table, small decorative plants made from beads, foot stools with hand-stitched designs, and paintings with subjects ranging from ballerinas to still-life scenes.

“I like doing handiwork,” she said.

Pruzansky said she tries not to think too much about turning 100 years old next year, keeping in mind that “age is only a number.”

Pruzansky said her husband, Charles, and many of her friends of similar age have passed away. However, she still has devoted friends she has met through playing bridge who adore her humor, creativity and zest.

“She’s just marvelous,” Bianchi said of her friend.

“A Jet Set Pet Named ‘Penny’ ” is available at the Rancho Santa Fe Public Library, at Camino Books in Del Mar and on Amazon.