The Coast News Group
A dog wearing pajamas at the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer event on July 16 at Encinitas Community Park. Photo by Kaila Mellos
A dog wears pajamas at the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer event on July 16 at Encinitas Community Park. Photo by Kaila Mellos
CitiesCommunityCommunityEncinitasEncinitas FeaturedNews

Owners, dogs turn out for Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

by Kaila Mellos0

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Community Park was filled with vendors, music, and plenty of dogs on July 16 to celebrate the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas.

The free event featured numerous dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an obstacle and agility course for dogs to show off their skills.

Local officials were there to present proclamations to Alison Wielechowski, executive director of Cardiff 101, in recognition of the popular Dog Days event honoring four-legged friends.

On the main stage, the San Diego Fire Department officials introduced Cory, a search-and-rescue dog, and demonstrated his tracking skills to find participants.

Dog-related vendors included clothing for four-legged friends ranging from hats to shirts to bandanas for purchase to keep dogs in style alongside their owners. Photo by Kaila Mellos
Dog-related vendors included clothing for four-legged friends ranging from hats to shirts to bandanas for purchase to keep dogs in style alongside their owners. Photo by Kaila Mellos
A crowd moves through the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer event on July 16 at Encinitas Community Park. Photo by Kaila Mellos
A crowd moves through the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on July 16 in Encinitas. Photo by Kaila Mellos
Multiple adoption agencies and rescue groups lined up along “Rescue Row” with their dogs, hoping that attendees of the event would bring home their forever puppy. Photo by Kaila Mellos
Multiple adoption agencies and rescue groups lined up along “Rescue Row” with their dogs, hoping that attendees of the event would bring home their forever puppy. Photo by Kaila Mellos

The event also featured a host of dog contests on the main stage, handing out awards for cutest puppy, best looking big, medium, and small dogs, best trick, Pupologie best dressed, look alike, and silver faces.

To the side of the main stage, an area dubbed “Rescue Row,” presented by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, featured dogs looking for their forever homes.

All Rescue Row event proceeds were donated to Rancho Coastal Humane Society, whose focus is to rescue, shelter, and find homes for companion animals while promoting humane ideals through education and community outreach.

The city’s “Pet Health Expo” was also providing pet micro-chipping in partnership with San Diego Humane Society to ensure all animals have up-to-date information in case a pet becomes lost.

More photos from the 2023 Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer by Kaila Mellos:

Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
Cory, a cattle dog mix, is FEMA certified and works for the San Diego Fire Department as a search and rescue animal. Cory has the ability to get through the toughest situations, including climbing a ladder to get into a building. Photo by Kaila Mellos
Cipriano Vargas on behalf of Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer presents Alison Wielechowski, executive director of Cardiff 101 MainStreet Association, with a certificate of recognition at this year's Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer event on July 16 in Encinitas. Photo by Kaila Mellos
Cipriano Vargas, a representative for Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, presents Alison Alison Wielechowski, executive director of Cardiff 101 Main Street, a certificate of recognition for the event. Photo by Kaila Mellos
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
A dog takes a break during the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on July 16 in Encinitas. Photo by Kaila Mellos
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment