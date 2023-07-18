Owners, dogs turn out for Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Community Park was filled with vendors, music, and plenty of dogs on July 16 to celebrate the Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas.

The free event featured numerous dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an obstacle and agility course for dogs to show off their skills.

Local officials were there to present proclamations to Alison Wielechowski, executive director of Cardiff 101, in recognition of the popular Dog Days event honoring four-legged friends.

On the main stage, the San Diego Fire Department officials introduced Cory, a search-and-rescue dog, and demonstrated his tracking skills to find participants.

The event also featured a host of dog contests on the main stage, handing out awards for cutest puppy, best looking big, medium, and small dogs, best trick, Pupologie best dressed, look alike, and silver faces.

To the side of the main stage, an area dubbed “Rescue Row,” presented by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, featured dogs looking for their forever homes.

All Rescue Row event proceeds were donated to Rancho Coastal Humane Society, whose focus is to rescue, shelter, and find homes for companion animals while promoting humane ideals through education and community outreach.

The city’s “Pet Health Expo” was also providing pet micro-chipping in partnership with San Diego Humane Society to ensure all animals have up-to-date information in case a pet becomes lost.

More photos from the 2023 Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer by Kaila Mellos: