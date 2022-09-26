Who’s News: 9/30/22

RISING STARS

Congratulations to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce September’s Rising Stars, Lenice Bajorge Sanchez from Surfside Educational Academy, Christian Lee from Coastal Academy High School, Ema Chang from Oceanside High School and Amietta Lologo from El Camino High School. These 12th-grade students are honored for working hard to rise above difficult circumstances.

TOP STUDENTS

• Ryan Sweeney of San Diego, a graduate of Canyon Crest Academy majoring in musical theater, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University, based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

• Max Mullen of Carlsbad and Charlotte Sears of San Diego were honored in September for their high grade-point averages at University of Iowa.

• Kevin Salus of Oceanside was recently named to the fall 2021 chancellor’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

COASTAL ROOTS FILLS POST

Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas announced that Cantor Rebecca Joy Fletcher has joined the farm team as its first director of Jewish Life, effective Aug. 1. Fletcher is an ordained cantor, Jewish educator, professional actor, climate activist and coach.

KIWANIS SCHOLARSHIP

The Kiwanis Club of San Diego and the San Diego Kiwanis Club Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas, which plans to use the funding to support its Environmental STEM & Nutrition Programs.

SAFE PLACE

One Safe Place, the North County Family Justice Center, opened in July in San Marcos to provide free support services to people in the community who have been victimized by violence, abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, or other crimes. As a multi-service center, children and adults are welcomed into a judgement-free space, where they can more easily access the services they need. To learn more about One Safe Place, visit OneSafePlace.org.

ICOC NEEDS ONE MEMBER

Palomar College is seeking to fill the remaining vacancy on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. More information at palomar.edu/icoc or by contacting Heather Sutton at [email protected] or (760) 744-1150 ext. 2116.

GRAND OPENING

Mesa Rim North City opened during the pandemic in October 2020 and is finally able to have a grand opening, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at 285 Industrial St., San Marcos. Free climbing (including equipment), vendors, food, drinks and a live DJ. Test your skills during speed climbing challenges. Visit @mesarim_nc and follow along for updates @northcitysandiego.

LOTS OF LITTER

I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day. Reported over 35,000 pounds of litter and debris was collected. I Love A Clean San Diego is hosting Creek to Bay, a countywide cleanup effort on Earth Day, on Saturday, April 22, 2023. visit CleanSD.org.

BOARD ADDITION

Palomar College Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey joined the board of directors of the National Community College Hispanic Council during an installation ceremony Sept. 16.

NO STREET RACING

On Sept. 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2000, which will prohibit street racing and sideshows from occurring in parking lots across the state. The bipartisan measure, was authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills)

CANNABIS SUPPORT

The signing of nearly a dozen cannabis-related bills by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September will continue to strengthen California’s cannabis industry by expanding access to the licensed market. Newsom also reiterated calls on legislators and other policymakers to redouble efforts to remove regulatory bureaucracy stifling operators and address challenges presented by local prohibitions.

AIR QUALITY

California air regulators voted Sept. 22 to approve the nation’s first commitment to phasing out the sale of gas furnaces and water heaters by 2030 – a step in the transition off of fossil fuel heat in homes and buildings delivering cleaner air to communities across the state, cut climate pollution and increase access to cooling. The commitment was included in the California Air Resource Board’s State Implementation Plan for meeting federal air quality targets.