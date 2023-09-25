Who’s News: 9/29/23

SAN MARCOS SAILOR

Petty Officer Second Class Drake Walls of San Marcos is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the largest warships in the world. Walls graduated from Mission Hills High School in 2019 and joined the Navy four years ago.

POW/MIA CEREMONY

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Veronica Lennox of Escondido addressed fellow sailors assigned to the USS Boxer during a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony the ship.

COLLEGE GRAD

Hannah Delmonte of Carlsbad graduated with a degree in school psychology and counseling education from James Madison University in Virginia.

HONOR STUDENT

Ryan Craig of San Marcos is among more than 900 cadets of The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina, who made the spring dean’s list. Craig was also among 450 cadets awarded gold stars for academic achievements.

ETHICAL BUSINESS

BrightStar Care of Carlsbad earned the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in San Diego County.

HEALTH HONOR

TrueCare has earned the IBCLC Care award from the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association in honor of its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of lactation care.

SPOOKY DRIVE

Casa de Amparo, a North County agency that supports child abuse and neglect victims, is hosting a Halloween drive for its young clients. Donations can include costumes, costume accessories, baking items, decorations, Halloween crafts, makeup, party supplies, prepackaged candy, trick-or-treat bags and more. Email Yesenia Rosas at [email protected] to schedule a drop-off.

GRAND OPENING

Pvolve, an omni-channel fitness company, has opened its first studio in Carlsbad. The studio is owned and operated by local husband and wife duo, Kristen and Jeff Springborn.

NEW PRESIDENT

The American Psychological Association has elected Oceanside-based Dr. Debra Kawahara, associate dean and distinguished professor at Alliant International University, as its next president.

SPY AUTHOR

Valley Center resident Tatiana Ovanessoff authored a newly released book titled, “The Spy’s Apprentice: A Novel Inspired By True Events in Persia.” Ovanessoff is a Russian-Armenian immigrant who grew up in Iran (Persia) before moving to the United States and obtaining a journalism degree.