Who’s News: 7/8/22

RELIEF FOR NONPROFITS

The city of Escondido Nonprofit Relief Fund is now accepting online applications at sdivsbdc.org/grant-for-escondido-nonprofits. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Aug. 11. To apply, nonprofits must be located in or serve the city of Escondido. For application assistance and/or additional details about eligibility and required documents, visit sdivsbdc.org/grant-for-escondido-nonprofits.

POWER SAVINGS

Hydroelectric generators at Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s David C. McCollom Water Treatment Plant have qualified for the California Energy Commission’s Renewables Portfolio Standard Program and will now generate Renewable Energy Certificates that contribute to the state goal of achieving 60% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Hydroelectricity generation at the water treatment plant is just one way that OMWD is achieving its mission of sustainability.

COMMUNITY SPACE

Perspectives Space, run by Jonathan Hanwit on 2nd Street between D and E in Encinitas for more than 10 years, is being used for art shows, poster contests, workshops, pop-up shops, photo shoots, yoga/breathwork/sound healing classes and more. Starting June 1, it has been officially committed as a full-time dedicated community space. Visit perspectivesspace.com/.

TOP OF THE HEAP

• Annmarie Walker, of Oceanside, has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College spring 2022 dean’s list with high honors.

• Earning undergraduate academic honors at Miami University were Austyn Overman, Pietro Lanza di Scalea and Preston Buscher of Carlsbad; Mila Spengler of San Marcos; Ella Chambers of Solana Beach and Makena Kronemyer of San Diego.

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln students named to the dean’s list for spring 2022 include: Jeremiah Saguin of Carlsbad, Catie Anne Pentlarge of Oceanside, Abram Harris of San Diego and Noah Martin Garcia and Lucas Rowden of Solana Beach.

• Ryan Camarata of San Diego was named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2022 dean’s list.

PROUD GRADUATES

• Vanessa Oeien of Carlsbad graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Williams College.

• Dashiell Gregory of Encinitas, a graduate of San Dieguito High School Academy, graduated cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

• Marilyn Long of Oceanside graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and secondary major

ALL-REGION ATHLETES

The Cal State San Marcos men’s and women’s track & field teams saw five of its student-athletes earn NCAA Division II All-Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Jonathan Burton, Justice Chima, Joshua Litwiller and Isaac Muanza earned the honor for the men’s team while Devin Yarbrough was the honoree for the women’s team.

ALL-AMERICAN

Cal State San Marcos golfer Matt Pennington of Carlsbad, a La Costa Canyon HS grad, has been named to the 2022 NCAA Division II PING All-America third team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced. Pennington had a standout year for the Cougars as he won the NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional Championship, took home the CCAA Championship, was named the CCAA Golfer of the Year and competed at the NCAA Division II National Championships.