Two arrested in DUI checkpoint in Encinitas

by Coast News wire services

ENCINITAS — Two people were arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint in Encinitas, authorities said on June 29.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the checkpoint was conducted from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of S. Coast Highway 101.

The department reported that 680 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 27 motorists stopped for secondary evaluations.

Police said three drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, one driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and two vehicles were towed.

