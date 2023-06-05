Who’s News: 6/9/23

JOB SEARCH

Carlsbad Playreaders seeks a new artistic director for a two-year tenure to helm its 2024 and 2025 seasons. The ideal candidate will have connections to the professional theatre community and artists in the San Diego region. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter telling them about your experience by July 9.

NEW RANK

Kelly Girolamo of Encinitas who is assigned to the 27th Financial Management Support Unit of the National Guard received a promotion to the rank of 1st lieutenant.

DEAN’S LIST

Neleh Coleman of Oceanside made the spring semester dean’s list at Angelo State University in Texas.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students made the spring semester president’s list at Utah Tech University: Kennedy Olsen of San Marcos, Mary Harris of Carlsbad and Melody Vega of Oceanside.

LAGOON LEADER

Diana Aaron has joined the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation as its new chief development officer. She will be responsible for fundraising and cultivating new memberships.

GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scouts of San Diego is honoring more than 50 scouts from San Diego and Imperial counties on June 24 with the Gold Award, the highest achievement for scout seniors and ambassadors between ninth and 12th grades.

PROTECTING WORKERS

The California Senate approved Sen. Catherine Blakespear’s (D-Encinitas) bill, SB 428, that provides employers with the ability to seek a temporary civil restraining order on behalf of an employee who is being harassed at work. Under current law, it is up to individual workers to seek such restraining orders. The city of Carlsbad is a sponsor of the bill after city employees were repeatedly harassed by members of the public.