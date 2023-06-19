Who’s News: 6/23/23

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective colleges: Cora Wailana Johnson-Woessner of Encinitas from Central Methodist University in Missouri; Mikaela Dougherty of Carlsbad from the College of Charleston in South Carolina; Elijah Armendariz of Rancho Santa Fe; Ashley Byars, Grace Hollingsworth and Kelsey McMullen of Del Mar; Victoria Dondanville, Sidney Hart, Glareh Heydarzadeh, Kennedy Rawding and Ella Stichle of Carlsbad; and Alexis Edwards of Solana Beach from the University of Alabama; Anna Brooker of Carlsbad from the University of Iowa; Patrick Breen of Encinitas and Vincent LiMandri of Rancho Santa Fe from the University of Dallas; Sarah Alfaro of Oceanside from Miami University in Ohio; and Ashley Allen of Oceanside from the University of Findlay in Ohio.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective colleges: Angel Torres of Oceanside at Midway University in Kentucky; Balee Pennington of Oceanside at the University of Arkansas; Cora Wailana Johnson-Woessner of Encinitas at Central Methodist University in Missouri; Carver Glomb of Encinitas at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania; Nicholas Saroff of Solana Beach and Rylan Wade of Encinitas at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York; Madie Hamblin of Oceanside at Abilene Christian University in Texas; Hope Wolthuis of Oceanside at Albion College in Michigan; Charlotte Sears of Carlsbad and Erik Woolsey of Encinitas at the University of Iowa; and William Schewe of Encinitas at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

HONOR SOCIETY

Lauren Suchodolski of Carlsbad, a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Gabrielle Hillier of San Marcos, a student Boise State University, were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

BABY FOXES

Three young bat-eared foxes who were recently born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are now venturing out of the den and into their habitat. Their current daily activities include chasing each other’s tails and catching crickets.

GRAUER GRADS

More than 20 students graduated from the Grauer School in Encinitas and will enroll at colleges and universities across the United States and Europe this fall. These graduates include Makela Reid, Devon Owen, Adrien Cousin, Sean Fallmer, Samantha Lindsey Hauptman, Alexa Kroger, Laurel McCrary, Mélissa Rector, Skye Selner, Tate Sims, Livia Spasic, Gabriel Chan, Max Bregman, Ethan Diep, Juna Messmann, Arthur Pegulu, Noah Pellette, Jake Spiegel, Sage Stern, Jack Tibbitts and Andi Williams.

TENNIS VICTORY

Rancho Santa Fe’s Jacob Brumm won his first ITF men’s singles crown along the USTA Pro Circuit on June 11.

REMEMBERING MIDWAY

Aviation Maintenance Administration First Class Veronica Lennox of Escondido delivered a speech during a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Midway on the mess decks aboard USS Boxer. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific more than half a century ago between June 3 and 7, 1942, the Battle of Midway altered the course of World War II in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events.

GARDEN SCHOLARSHIP

San Diego Botanic Garden has received $10,000 in funding from Cox Charities. The funding will support the garden’s scholarships for Title I Schools initiative aimed at offering schools and students in need with access to educational programs focused on science, conservation and sustainability. More than 600 students will be served.

WAIVED DOG FEES

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving license fees and offering free microchipping through July 2. Fee-waived licensing can only be done in-person at one of the organization’s campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego during business hours. Dogs must have a California-approved rabies vaccination.

FIFTY YEARS

The Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. With 45 members today, the club continues its long history of helping children in Vista though reading literacy outreach efforts, elementary school achievement recognitions and college scholarships.