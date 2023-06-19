Exquisite cuisine, breathtaking views at George’s at the Cove

Located in picturesque La Jolla, California, George’s at the Cove stands as the epitome of fine dining in San Diego. The mission is to deliver extraordinary culinary encounters highlighting the finest local ingredients, skillful chefs, and awe-inspiring views.

Since its establishment in 1984 by George Hauer, George’s has earned a reputation as one of San Diego’s finest restaurants and a must-visit spot for food enthusiasts worldwide. Together with business partner/chef Trey Foshee since 1999, the talented team at George’s consistently delivers an exceptional dining

experience through innovative cuisine, flawless service, and stunning oceanfront vistas overlooking La Jolla Cove, with views of Torrey Pines Golf Course and hang gliders in the distance.

Guests can choose from various seating options, including the upper Ocean Terrace or the elevated bar, both offering panoramic views, or Level 2, providing a fresh take on George’s famous ocean views. Adding to the ambiance, yacht rock music fills the air. George’s also boasts a flexible first-floor space that can be customized with private or semi-private rooms, accommodating up to 197 people for special events.

George’s offers a daily dining experience, serving lunch beginning at 11 a.m., happy hour, and dinner (4 p.m. until close). The lunch and dinner menus are similar, but the lunch menu includes sandwiches while the dinner menu offers a wider selection of entrées.

Additionally, both menus include children’s sections. As expected from a fine dining establishment, George’s offers an extensive wine menu featuring options from around the world. Each wine category includes several by-the-glass options.

For those looking for more than wine, George’s also presents a diverse cocktail menu. Guests can indulge in their drink of choice while enjoying views from the elevated Ocean Terrace bar.

Frank and I brought a bottle of 2018 Napa Valley Lewis Alec’s Blend to dinner. This Syrah-dominant blend, with Merlot and Petite Sirah, offered a tantalizing bouquet of black cherry, plum, toffee, and a touch of cinnamon. Its palate showcased a rich array of fruits, complemented by hints of espresso. The wine’s velvety tannins and lingering juicy finish flawlessly complemented our menu selections.

We embarked on a delightful culinary journey, beginning with crispy shrimp with mojo aioli and spicy pickled peppers. We also savored sashimi-style local tuna with yuzu ponzu sauce, avocado, cherries, and ginger jelly. As Italians, we couldn’t resist indulging in the house-made focaccia bread infused with corn and espelette pepper, drizzled with a corn sauce. This fusion of spicy, sweet, and Hawaiian flavors provided a flawless introduction.

Next, Frank had a chopped salad with spring vegetables, olives, soft egg, parmesan, and a salami vinaigrette. I enjoyed the Caesar salad with anchovies and house-made garlic croutons. Both salads were exceptional, with the Caesar salad’s freshly squeezed lemon adding a refreshing touch. During this course, we spoke with Assistant General Manager David Cunningham and Executive Chef Masa Kojima.

Cunningham brings 12 years of experience from Hilton restaurants, including Hotel Del Coronado and San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter’s barley mash. Chef Masa, on the other hand, spent 8 years as the pastry chef at George’s before taking a 5-year hiatus at Juniper & Ivy under the guidance of Executive Chef Anthony Wells, a James Beard-nominated chef.

In 2021, Chef Masa returned to George’s as the Executive Chef. Masa shared, “Our menu focuses on seafood and undergoes updates twice each season, or about every two months. We treat everyone in the kitchen like family.”

For our main entrees, Frank savored the Wild Isles Salmon accompanied by summer squash, niçoise olives, and marinated cherry tomatoes. I opted for the bone-in Alaskan Halibut, prepared in a “steak” style. The fish was perfectly cooked, moist, and flakey, and the inclusion of the bone enhanced its flavors.

Chef Masa’s halibut creation included plump English peas, roasted fennel, Meyer lemon, and a green garlic sauce, resulting in a symphony of orchestrated flavors.

Our server, Patrick Green, with two decades of experience at George’s, suggested Pastry Chef Aly Lyng’s sticky toffee pudding cake for dessert. With Amaretto toffee sauce, candied salted almonds, and house-made almond ice cream, it was a delectable ending to a memorable dinner!

I highly recommend George’s at the Cove for an unforgettable dining experience. Treat your guests to breathtaking views and delectable flavors crafted by Chef Masa. Visit georgesatthecove.com for more information.

Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

— Founded in 2002, Trinitas Cellars is a renowned producer of Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet, sourcing fruit from selected Northern California vineyards and producing wines that showcase site-specific character with excellent value. Kale Anderson, Trinitas’ winemaker who came on board in 2020 and one of the youngest winemakers to score 100 points from Robert Parker, will discuss pairings at two upcoming events:

At 5:30 p.m. on June 28 at Paon Carlsbad, the evening will feature a four-course dinner with a main course featuring lamb osso buco, mushroom risotto, and black olive sauce paired with 2020 Sandy Lane Vineyard, Red Blend (94pt Wine Enthusiast ‘Editor’s Choice’). The cost is $125 per person plus tax/gratuity. RSVP at 760-729-7377.

Bistro 7 (former West Bistro) will offer a five-course dinner, with the main course featuring a 7oz. New York Strip with King trumpet mushrooms and 2016 Old Vine Mataro Contra Costa. The cost is $175 per person. RSVP at bit.ly/B7-trinitas.

