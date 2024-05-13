Encinitas honors Jewish American Heritage Month

ENCINITAS — Mayor Tony Kranz and the Encinitas City Council presented a proclamation to members of the local Jewish community during last week’s meeting to honor Jewish American Heritage Month.

The proclamation recognizes the contributions of early Jewish settlers who arrived in San Diego in 1850 and notes their importance in developing local industry, real estate and city leadership.

“Although I’m a secularist, I am also very proud of just how robust our faith community is here in Encinitas, particularly the Jewish community,” Kranz said. “Leichtag Ranch (formerly Paul Ecke Ranch) has become the hub of many wonderful things happening based upon the Jewish faith and the lifestyle they are taught to live, and it’s one that I think everybody should value.”

Jewish American Heritage Month takes place every May to mark the achievements of American Jews in the U.S. This year’s commemoration is particularly poignant due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the rise in Jewish hate crimes.

Sarah Brown, regional director of the American Jewish Committee, spoke at the proclamation ceremony.

“These are tough times,” Brown said. “The Jewish community is facing an unprecedented rise in anti-Semitism all around the country, all around the globe, and unfortunately, Encinitas and San Diego County are no exception.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, in the three months after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented surprise attack that resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths, the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. (3,291) increased by 361% over the same period the previous year.

Elaine Feuer-Barton, a retired Olivenhain Pioneer school teacher and board member of the Anti-Defamation League, was also one of the guests in attendance.

“We accept this proclamation with deep gratitude for making Encinitas such an inclusive and safe place to live,” Feuer-Barton said.