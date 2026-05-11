Who’s News: 5/15/26

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from the University of Georgia: Ella Mappin and Ryan Leung of Carlsbad, Gisella Miraflor and Katharina Goerlich of Oceanside, Laura Forsey of Rancho Santa Fe, and Kaelin Podstreleny of San Diego.

STUDENT LEADER

Callahan Domine of Carmel Valley is serving as the service chair for the Pediatrics Club at Des Moines University, where he is a student in the school’s Medicine and Health Science’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2029.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Alfredo Ayon-Gabela of Encinitas made the president’s list at University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

E-BIKE MECHANIC

Carlsbad native Brayden Fraser, 17, is opting to continue his business as an e-bike repairman after he graduates from high school this spring instead of enrolling in college. He founded Coastline Fix to tune up and repair e-bikes over a year ago and has since fixed nearly 300 e-bikes. He credits being homeschooled with allowing to pursue his own interests, which include mechanics and business. Fraser said he is “pretty excited about the future.”

GRAMMY CAMP

North County teen Sawyer Mitchell was recently accepted into Grammy Camp for the third consecutive year. The camp is a nationally competitive program that draws thousands of applicants from across the country and accepts only around a hundred. Sawyer studies at La Costa Music Academy in Carlsbad under John Paul Keene, the school’s founder and lead instructor.

SOLUTIONS FOR CHANGE

Aaron Byzak has been named the official chief executive officer of Solutions for Change. He previously served as interim CEO since January, bringing more than 30 years of leadership experience across healthcare, government, community engagement and nonprofit organizations. He also has expertise in drug and alcohol prevention, public health strategy and workforce development.