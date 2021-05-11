Who’s News: 5/14/21

‘GETTIN’ ALONG’

Borrego Art Institute, North Gallery, 665 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, presents “Gettin’ Along,” an exhibition, through Sept. 26, by former Escondido resident,Major Morris, who lived in Escondido from 1997 until his passing in 2016. The collection of 42 documentary photographs captured scenes of inner-city life and protest marches from the 1960s into early 1970s. Summer Hours: May and June. For details, visit majormorris.net

HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

Health rules permitting, the Vista Historical Society annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction will be held at the Shadowridge Country Club at 11 a.m. May 15. Members of the board of directors will be installed and 2020 Vista Hall of Fame members will be honored. Because of the pandemic no new Hall of Fame members were elected in 2021.The Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 were Ron Holloway, Ted Huntalas, Bainbridge and Nancy Larkin, Jim and Carlotta Malone, Marty Miller, and Mary Regan.

TOP HONORS

— Taraneh Barjesteh of Encinitas was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society during the University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9.

— Alexandra French of Solana Beach, at University of the Pacific, and Jovan Aguilar of Oceanside, at University of Maryland Global Campus, were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in May.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHOLAR

Cal State San Marcos pitcher Carly Slack has closed the book on her time with the Cougars by earning the 2021 CCAA Softball Championship Scholar Award for her outstanding performance in the classroom. Slack is the first Cal State San Marcos softball player to earn the distinction of Championship Scholar.

TRADING POST OPENING

West Arrow Trading Post will host its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22 at 1040 S. Coast Highway 101, with music and snacks.

CITY OFFERS BACKUP

Since June 2020, the city of Oceanside has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America to offer protection to city homeowners for the water and sewer service lines that connect their homes to the city’s utility systems. The service line coverage is voluntary and available at affordable monthly prices. Allowing Oceanside customers to take advantage of this program provides an option in the event of a failure or repair on private homeowner property.

AIRPORT CELL LOT REOPENS

The Cell Phone lot is open again at San Diego International Airport, free of charge. The lot closed in April 2020 due to state and county health and safety orders.

MEDICAL CARE PRAISED

Palomar Health’s two medical centers are being recognized for delivering high-quality medical care from separate national organizations. Palomar Medical Center Poway received an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group for protecting patient safety and Palomar Medical Center Escondido was named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list.