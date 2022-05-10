Who’s News: 5/13/22

RISING STARS

The Vista Chamber of Commerce April Rising Star students of the month are Uriel Medina of Murray High School, Malena Van Brocklin from Mission Vista High School, Daniella Maldonado of Rancho Buena Vista High School, Raul Rodarte from North County Trade Tech High School and Vista High School’s Sarina Schulthess.

TOP YOUNG GOLFERS

North County’s best young golfers topped multiple tournaments in April. April 9 and April 10 at Mission Hills North, both Jay Leng, Jr. of Rancho Santa Fe, (-8), and Carlsbad’s Andee Avery, (-7), fired off top scores to win their divisions during the SCPGA Junior Golf Toyota Tour Cup. The TTC at Rancho California Golf Club April 23 and April 24 saw Encinitas’ Michael Riebe win with a (+1), and Jasmine Kahler, of Carlsbad, triumph, with a final score of (-4).

FIRE DEPARTMENT HELP

The Escondido Fire Department is looking for senior volunteers, 50 years or older, 16 to 20 hours a month, able to lift 40 pounds with a partner and a valid driver’s license. Call (760) 839-5419 or visit fire.escondido.org/senior-volunteer-program.

UKRAINE LEGAL AID

Lawyers for Good Government and a broad coalition of law firms and companies have partnered to launch the TPS Pro Bono Project for Ukraine, a nationwide pro bono remote legal clinic to provide legal services for Ukrainian nationals in the U.S. to apply for Temporary Protected Status. Interested parties can fill out the online screening form at L4GG.org/TPS-Ukraine.

OCEANSIDE SIPS

Visit Oceanside has launched its new O’side Sips passport. More than a typical ale trail, O’side Sips guides visitors to craft breweries and microbreweries as well as wine-tasting rooms, craft coffee stops, tea shops, distilleries and homegrown spirits. Designed as a passport program, O’side Sips is easily accessible via https://visitoceanside.org/oside-sips/ and sign-up is free.

HELPING UKRAINIANS

San Diego Humane Society and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have partnered to make it possible for Ukrainian refugees crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to bring their pets with them. San Diego Humane Society has transported the first dog from Ukraine across the border at the San Ysidro Point of Entry, and Humane Officers are on-call to transfer more dogs as needed. For more information, visit sdhumane.org/uadogs.

VOLUNTEER AWARD

Two Carmel Valley siblings, Olivia and Kenneth DuPont, were recognized April 27 by the San Diego Board of Supervisors for creating and directing an international gifting program that has made gifts of Olivia’s Optimistic Coloring Books to more than 125 children’s hospitals across the United States and the globe. They were also awarded the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award.

TOP STUDENTS

• Chadron State College named Gabrielle Russell of Oceanside to the dean’s list for fall 2021.

• Summer Ecks of San Marcos was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Auburn University.

• Lily Journey of Carlsbad was honored with membership into Epsilon Kappa Epsilon, Biola University’s honors baccalaureate society.

• Boise State University graduating seniors Emma Cameron of Escondido, from the College of Engineering, and Kate Weis of Encinitas, from College of Arts and Sciences, were named at the top of their class and recognized for exceptional academic success.

• Matt Armbrust of La Costa; Kylee Gerardi and Alexis Orozco of San Marcos; Camden Nielson and Madeline Poulsen of Rancho Santa Fe; Shadi Haji Eghrari of Carmel Valley; and Natasha Raju and Alaina Thompson of Encinitasare graduating from Utah State University this spring.

FOUNDATION GRANTS

The Samuel Lawrence Foundation in Del Mar has awarded a $10,000 grant in May to the Encinitas company HyperKelp, Inc., which designs solar-powered buoys that can be equipped with sensors that gather all manner of data from the ocean, the air, lagoons, harbors or any other body of water. The Foundation’s grant focuses on improving the tracking of “sea surface heights” — the elevation of the ocean once “noise” from the tides, waves, and atmospheric pressure is removed.

HOTEL GOES NON-SMOKING

Pala Casino Spa Resort announces that its hotel will become a 100% non-smoking facility, which includes tobacco, vaping, and marijuana. Any violation of this policy will result in a non-negotiable charge of $1,000 to cover damages and deep cleaning. This policy only applies to the hotel, including but not limited to inside rooms and suites, hallways, elevators, and common areas. The hotel will provide designated smoking areas outside to accommodate the needs of guests who smoke.

WILDFIRE PREVENTION

CalFire has established the community wildfire preparedness and mitigation division within the office of the state fire marshal, to assist local communities in preparing for wildfires. To learn more, visit Osfm.fire.ca.gov/divisions/community-wildfire-preparedness-and-mitigation/.

CSUSM CELEBRATES

California State University at San Marcos will celebrate 10,000 students having completed its Senior Experience May 19 at Kellogg Plaza on campus, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos, during the Senior Experience Trade Show. The two-part event will begin with a business networking reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by the 65-project trade show, where the Class of 2022 will showcase its research and innovative solutions provided to sponsoring organizations. To attend this event, register at csusm.edu/coba/reception/.

PARTNERING FOR NURSES

National University and Palomar College have partnered to create a new path for nursing students and professional nurses to more quickly earn advanced nursing degrees, save money on their education costs, and position themselves for better career opportunities after graduation.