Who’s News: 4/12/24

SCHOLAR ATHLETE

Erica Burch Palomino of Carlsbad has been recognized as one of Missouri Valley College’s 25 Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athletes for the winter season. Palomino is a basketball athlete studying biology.

SECURITY DIRECTOR

The North County Transit District has promoted Chris. G Carrillo to security director. Carrillo has been with NCTD for the past three years as the security manager.

SCHOOL COUNSELOR

Vivian Carranco, the College and Career Technical Education (CTE) content specialist for the Escondido Union High School District, has been named the San Diego County 2024 Counseling Advocate of the Year.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Puget Sound in Washington: Maia Nilsson of San Marcos, Sarah Weiss of Encinitas and Isabella Yates of Rancho Santa Fe.

SHOE DRIVE

Operation Hope, a homeless shelter for single women and families with children in Vista, received nearly 100 pairs of shoes through a donation drive organized by Vista Deputy Mayor Katie Melendez.

LIVING DREAMS

The Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland presented $14,000 in Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards to five local women who overcame significant obstacles including poverty, homelessness, domestic abuse and substance abuse. Criselda Martinez-Jimenez of Vista received the top award of $5,000. Other awardees include Briana Hernandez, Ginger D. and Leontia. Some of the women did not want their full names published due to privacy reasons.

RACE TRACK AUTHORITY

San Diego businessman and civic leader Mark Arabo has been named board president of the Del Mar Race Track Authority.

HOUSING AWARD

Sean Feeney, owner of Pacific Manufactured Homes, recently received the Jack E. Wells Memorial Award from the California Manufactured Housing Institute. Feeney is one of only 73 Californians to ever receive this award, which is regarded as the “Oscar” of the manufactured home industry.

FUNDRAISER AUCTION

The Oceanside High School Foundation is conducting on online auction of a luxury four bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home for a one-week vacation in a magnificent setting overlooking Heeia Bay on the Kailua-Kona coast on the island of Hawaii. Bidding starts on May 15 and ends on June 15 at www.galabid.com/global. The winner will be announced at the All-Class Picnic at Oceanside’s Heritage Park on June 23. Proceeds go to scholarships for graduating seniors.

FEMA ASSISTANCE

San Diego County has received more than $20 million in recovery assistance relief funds from FEMA for the January 2024 winter storm and flooding disaster. More than 2,427 households have been approved for $15.1 million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs.

CLEAN ENERGY

Clean Energy Alliance (CEA) officially launched its services in Oceanside and Vista on April 1. CEO is a public, non-profit entity and alternative to San Diego Gas & Electric for power generation providing clean energy choices for residents at competitive rates.

COUNTY FAIR JOBS

The 22nd District Agricultural Association intends to hire more than 1,000 temporary workers for the San Diego County Fair, running from June 12 to July 7. To apply, visit SDFair.com/jobs. Hourly rates start at $16 but could be higher depending on the position.

COCKTAIL CHAMPION

Oceanside’s Cococabana Rooftop Bar is participating in the inaugural San Diego Cocktail Championship, a competition of 21 San Diego County restaurants and bars that runs through April 28. Cococabana’s featured cocktail is the Jaguar Verdita, made from Milagro Reposada and mango liqueur.