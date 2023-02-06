Who’s News: 2/10/23

ENCINITAS IN SPOTLIGHT

The Encinitas Visitors Center announced Encinitas is the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options. Read the full article at forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/travel-rewards/best-places-to-travel-2023/.

SPEECH TREK TIME

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch invites all local high school students to compete in Speech Trek, a speech competition sponsored by AAUW California. Contestants create a five- to six-minute speech on the public policy topic: “How can communities, organizations and citizens of all ages help protect and expand voting rights?” Deadline to apply is Feb. 16. Contact AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch at [email protected] for more information and to apply for the contest.

POETRY WINNER

Xiaofan (April) Zuo, from Canyon Crest Academy, placed second in Regional Finals for this year’s Poetry Out Loud! Contest. Top performers will compete for a chance to represent San Diego at the California State Finals.

OFF TO PEACE CORPS

Encinitas resident Nancy Saltamachio is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. Saltamachio is a 2022 graduate of Westmont College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business. She will serve as a volunteer in Panama in the education sector.

GO, GRADS!

University of Alabama graduates included Ryan Blakeman of Camel Valley, Bachelor of Arts; Mary D’Alessandro of Oceanside, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Jonathan Johnston of Oceanside, Bachelor of Arts; Stacey Levine of Encinitas, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; and Lauren Newray of San Marcos, Bachelor of Science.

SMART COOKIES

• Elliha Baker and Leilani Baker of San Diego were named to the dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University for the fall 2022 semester.

• Grady Birk of Carlsbad was named to the Castleton University president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.

• Melody Vega of Oceanside, Mary Harris of Carlsbad and Ashley Glazer and Kennedy Olsen of San Marcos were honored for top grades for the fall 2022 semester at Utah Tech University.

• Calvin Page of San Diego was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s fall 2022 dean’s list

• Forest Fisher, Sidney Hart, Sophia Imparato, Kennedy Rawding, Ella Stichler and Quinn Harder, all of Carlsbad; Grace Hollingsworth of Del Mar; Lauren Gillbank and Abigail Roy of Encinitas; and Elijah Armendariz of Rancho Santa Fe were honored for top grades in the fall semester 2022 at the University of Alabama.

• Angelo State University student-athlete Neleh Coleman of Oceanside was named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s honor roll for the 2022 fall semester.

• Riley Eldridge of Oceanside and Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach were named to the University of Rhode Island fall 2022 dean’s list.

• Eastern Connecticut State University named Anabelle Harr of Encinitas to its fall 2022 dean’s list.

• Megan Gee of Oceanside was named to Regis College’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

• Ryan Craig of San Marcos was awarded gold stars for fall 2022 at The Citadel.

OCEANSIDE AUTHOR

Oceanside author Andrew Fitzgerald has published his memoir “How Did I Get Here? Traveling the Road to Resilience.” An immigrant to the US from Ireland, Fitzgerald shares his story of life-altering events and how he survived by calling on his resilience. The book is available as a paperback and ebook. For additional information, contact [email protected].

ALZHEIMER’S SCHOLARSHIPS

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses. Entries can be submitted at alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by 2 p.m. PST March 1.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cal State San Marcos guard Greg Milton III was selected as the CCAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 29. Milton scorched No. 12/14 Cal State San Bernardino for 30 points, leading the Cougars to a 98-85 upset win.

PALOMAR BOARD VACANCY

The Palomar Community College District is taking steps to fill the Governing Board seat of Trustee Area 2, after the President of the Board, Christian Garcia, announced his resignation Feb. 1. Garcia is stepping down after being appointed to the Escondido City Council, District 3.

SANCHEZ JOINS BOARD

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority welcomes Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez as one of its four new members to the Board of Directors.

PURPLE STAR SCHOOL

Cal Coast Academy, a Carmel Valley college-preparatory school serving grades 6-12, announced the school has been granted Purple Star status in recognition of its support for, and commitment to, the children of military families.

YOUNG ARTISTS COMPETE

Competition applications are open for the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus 2023 Young Artists Competition. Entry deadline is April 14 with competition April 29. Apply at ljsc.org/young-artists-competition/.

BE A VOLUNTEER RANGER

Become an Interpretive Ranger Volunteer at San Dieguito River Park, a 92,000 acre park in San Diego County. Its goals are to protect open space, conserve sensitive resources, protect water resources, maintain the natural floodplains, retain agricultural uses, and create recreational and educational opportunities with volunteers like you. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/5n9yswux.

BALBOA PARK UPGRADE

On Jan. 31, city and project leaders cut the ribbon to mark completion of a $380,000 project to restore the Golden Hill pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists along 26th Street. The months-long project was carried out by the California Conservation Corps in partnership with Forever Balboa Park and the city of San Diego.