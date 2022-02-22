Who’s News: 2/25/22

RISING STARS

The Oceanside Chamber on Feb. 15 introduced its monthly Rising Star students to recognize high school seniors who have overcome significant life challenges yet managed to continue with their education. February’s honorees are Dianne Ibarra from Oceanside High School, Nhi Ngo from El Camino High School, Shanece Muses from Surfside Educational Academy and David Shively from Coastal Academy High School.

STELLAR STUDENTS

• Tufts University dean’s list for fall 2021 included Ellie Ackerman of Carlsbad, Maria Clark of San Marcos, Ilona Eaton and Quinn Watson of Del Mar, Mason Kohn of Solana Beach, Hannah Loly of Encinitas, Lucas Polidori of Rancho Santa Fe and Jason Tang Alexander Balikian, Owen Hansen, Maggie Basinger, Ariana Chadha, Kate Chang, Justin Wang, Andrew Wiesley, Andrew Xuan and Maddie Yu of San Diego.

• Bianca Angelina Plowman, a biology major from Carlsbad, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Radford University.

• Emerson College student Alyssa DeVries of San Diego was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

• Mark Prince of Encinitas has been named to the Luther College 2021 fall semester dean’s list.

• The University of Mississippi named Naomi Ryder and Gavin Ryder of Solana Beach, Khloe Carattini of Encinitas and Ethan Graubart of San Diego to the fall 2021 dean’s honor roll.

• Graduating fall 2021, Jack Kulick of Encinitas, earned a bachelor degree in finance and Jess Sattler of Oceanside earned a masters degree in biology from Miami University.

TING IN ENCINITAS

Ting Internet, a division of Tucows, has announced that its fiber internet is now available in Encinitas, its fourth serviceable Southern California market.



WATER WORKERS HONORED

City of Oceanside Water Utilities employees from the San Luis Rey Wastewater Treatment Plant, Daniel Cotter, wastewater plant supervisor of the San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility; Ryan Williams, plant maintenance supervisor; Daniel Parker, wastewater plant operator III and Carlos Raymundo, instrumentation technician II were recently appointed to the California Water Environment Association Board. Mike Mensing, mechanical technologist I, received an award for outstanding service and exemplary work in the maintenance field and the title of Mechanical Tech of the Year for the San Diego CWEA Section.

NEW FACES IN VISTA

The Vista Chamber of Commerce announced ribbon cuttings Feb. 18 at Harmony Home Medical, 1929 W. Vista Way, Ste. A; Feb. 16 at Madera Kitchen of Mexico, 1250 S. Santa Fe Ave.; Feb. 25 at Over the Top Realty, 170 Eucalyptus Ave.; and Feb. 25 at Cali Blues Cartel Mobile Entertainment, 721 S. Santa Fe Ave.

ATHLETES HONORED

Akayla Hackson of Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball and Blake Seits of CSUSM men’s basketball were named to the 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District first team Feb. 17.

PETS WITHOUT WALLS

Rancho Santa Fe’s Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Pets Without Walls on Feb. 16 gave new sweaters and toasty blankets to 100 pets of the downtown San Diego homeless, to battle the evening winter temperatures.

HELP FOR BLACK STUDENTS

Cal State San Marcos is signing an agreement in February with a group of community-based organizations representing the interests of Black students that strives to increase educational access and social mobility. On Feb. 26, CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Coalition on Black and African American Education, working to close educational equity gaps related to historically underrepresented students. As part of the five-year agreement, CSUSM will guarantee admission to incoming first-time freshmen and community college transfers from members of the coalition who have met the minimum entrance requirements of California State University and other criteria.

MLK COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP

Applications for the 2022 city of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. College Scholarship Program are now available at local high schools, at the Oceanside Public Library and on the city website. Any graduating senior who lives in Oceanside Students may contact the scholarship coordinator at their high school for information and application forms or call (760) 435-5042 or e-mail [email protected]. The deadline for application submissions is April 13, 2022.

SWEETGREEN OPENS

Sweetgreen restaurant opened its Carlsbad location Feb. 22. The 2,752-square-foot location at 7750 El Camino Real, Suite A, will accommodate 30 in-store diners and 30 on the patio. Sweetgreen rotates its menu items to ensure freshness and seasonality. For every meal sold on opening day, the brand donated a meal to the North County food bank chapter of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.