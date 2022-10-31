Who’s News: 11/4/22

REVIEW HOUSING ELEMENT

The city of Oceanside’s draft Revised Housing Element (2021-2029) is now available for public review. The draft of the Revised Housing Element is available on the city’s website at ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/general.asp. The Housing Element (2021-2029) was initially adopted by the City Council on June 16, 2021. The city prepared revisions to the adopted Housing Element and resubmitted to HCD on Feb. 22, 2022. An additional HCD compliance letter was received by the city on April 22, 2022 and the city intends to resubmit draft revisions to HCD on Nov. 3, 2022. The city intends to submit revisions to HCD on Nov. 3 for a 60-day compliance review. Upon review and approval by HCD, the Revised Housing Element will be considered by the City Council for re-adoption.

THREAD SPUN KUDOS

Encinitas-based Thread Spun and its owner, Heidi Ledger, have been recognized as AD76 Women’s Small Business of the Year by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas). Thread Spun offers a wide selection of ethically produced and sourced home goods, surf accessories and apparel. A mother of three, Ledger has created a business that helps women provide for themselves and their families through the sale of their skillfully-handmade products and fair compensation.

NAME BEST SENIOR

Nominations are being requested for Oceanside seniors, age 65 or older, who have made significant contributions in our community through volunteer work. Oceanside “Senior Citizen of the Year” nomination forms are being accepted starting Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 30, 2022, by 4:00 p.m. Nomination forms may be submitted online via the link listed below, or hard copy forms may be picked up at the Oceanside El Corazon Senior Center and the Oceanside Country Club Senior Center. Nomination forms may be found at: https://oceansideca.seamlessdocs.com/f/SotY

WITNESSES WANTED

The Escondido Police Department reported a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido. The checkpoint at El Norte Parkway and Ash Street began at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 and ended at 10:30 p.m. Nineteen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Police said 781 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint.

GREAT GRAD

Ignacio Reyes III of Oceanside earned a master’s degree from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

TOYS FOR TOTS

California Welcome Center-Oceanside is collecting new toys for their annual Toys for Tots toy drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 928 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, until Dec. 15.

FIGHT FOR HEALTH

San Diego County Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 25 to expand and accelerate the ability of public health officials to detect and fight infectious diseases by allocating $10 million dollars to begin pre-construction planning to establish the region’s first Public Health Laboratory. The county’s Health and Human Services Agency envisions the new facility, housed at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa, will be slated for completion in the Fiscal Year 2024 – 2025.

BYE-BYE FOAM

The San Diego Environment Committee is considering reintroducing the Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance before the full City Council for a vote. The ordinance, which prohibits throwaway foam foodware citywide, was originally approved by the City Council back in January 2019. However, the city agreed to stay the ordinance and conduct an Environmental Impact Report to avoid a costly, plastics industry-funded lawsuit. Now that the Final EIR is out and concludes that the benefits far outweigh any potential negatives, the ordinance needed approval by the Environment Committee before heading to the full City Council for re-adoption.

MUSEUM CLOSED

The Vista Historical Museum and office is temporarily closed and will reopen Nov. 16.