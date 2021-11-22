Who’s News: 11/26/21

STUDENT PANTRY OPEN

The Cal State University San Marcos hosted a grand opening of its expanded ASI Cougar Pantry Nov. 18 in the University Commons building, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos. Shoppers must be currently enrolled CSUSM students and can visit the space once a week.

GIVE THE GIFT OF CARLSBAD

Visit Carlsbad has partnered with ResortPass, to announce the “Carlsbad+” pass, a program that allows guests who book a day pass at any Carlsbad partner hotel to unlock a series of deals to local attractions such as electric bike rentals and surfing classes. Visit Carlsbad, the city of Carlsbad, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and the Carlsbad Village Association have also teamed up to promote the “Gift Carlsbad” card, at giftcarlsbad.com.

NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP

La Jolla Country Day School announced Carlsbad resident Carson Walker was selected from a nationwide pool of competitors to be one of 10 student fellows for the Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellowship. This inaugural program helps students develop their skills in building a civil society. The fellows will meet virtually throughout the school year, then engage in a weekend capstone experience in Washington, D.C., in June 2022.

DEAN’S LIST

Caitlin Walker of Oceanside has been named to the summer 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

FINANCIAL EXCELLENCE

Vista Irrigation District has been presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. This certificate is the only national award for public sector financial reporting.

SUPPORT GLOBAL HOSPICE

You can support Hospice of the North Coast’s Global Partnership by ordering See’s Candies this holiday season, before Dec. 3. Purchases enable Hospice of the North Coast to bring medical, emotional and spiritual support to hospice patients at Nkhoma Hospital in Malawi, Africa. Order here.

LABRATS NEEDS INTERNS

San Diego LabRats is seeking knowledgeable and motivated individuals to act as part-time, paid Intern STEM instructors. The jobs are open to high school juniors or seniors and college students. Application deadline is Dec. 1. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Interns will aid students in instructor-led labs, assist students in the use of the Makerlab equipment, and have input in the development and implementation of future curriculum.

NEW ART

Sons Studio Encinitas is an on-line art studio offering prints and commissions by Tait Hawes. For the last 20 years, Tait has been providing art and creative direction to known brands such as Capitol Records, Vans, Judith, Burton Snowboards and Reef. See and buy the art at https://sonsstudioart.com/.

MIRACOSTA REPORTS

The MiraCosta College 2020-21 Annual Report themed “Behind Every Mask is a Face of Resilience” is ready to view online here.

MILLER JOINS MWD

Vista Irrigation District division 1 director, Marty Miller, has been appointed as a delegate to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. The San Diego County Water Authority board approved the appointment of Miller to replace Mike Hogan as a director to the Metropolitan board.

COUNTY GOES GREEN

County Supervisors held a public hearing Nov. 17 to discuss the first draft of a plan to shrink harmful carbon emissions and create green jobs throughout the San Diego region. The plan, called the Regional Decarbonization Framework, is being developed in partnership with local universities following a vote led by Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas in January to make San Diego the largest region in the U.S. to move toward zero carbon emissions by 2035.

SALK GETS DONATION

The Salk Institute announced that Irwin and Joan Jacobs have pledged $100 million to launch Salk’s five-year, $500 million philanthropic and scientific Campaign for the Future. The gift is structured as a challenge match, adding $1 to every $2 pledged by June 30, 2022. The campaign will construct the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Science and Technology Center in La Jolla, support key scientific programs, and increase Salk’s endowment.

BEST SMALL BUSINESS

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. The NSBW Awards recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions made to their communities and our nation’s economy. To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw. Nominations should be submitted electronically by noon on Jan. 11.

GRADE A

Encinitas is one of 95 cities to receive a top score on climate action from the environmental impact non-profit, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). It is a list of cities that build climate momentum, taking twice as many climate mitigation and adaptation measures as non-A Listers. Only 9.8% of cities that were scored in 2021 received an A score.