Who’s News: 3/8/24

TEACHER AWARD

Army and Navy teacher retired U.S. Marine Aviator Lt. Col. Kevin Moss has been nominated for the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s High School Teacher of the Year Award.

DISTINGUISHED SCHOOL

El Camino High School in the Oceanside Unified School District has been honored as a 2024 California Distinguished School by the state Department of Education.

LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce’s “Oceanside Leadership Academy” program was recognized with an Outstanding Chamber Program Award at the Western Association of Chamber Executives annual conference on Feb. 7.

YOUTH AWARDS

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation honored Idalis Solano Humerez of San Marcos with a bronze award in the public service and social justice category and Dayana Pascual Sanchez of Oceanside with a silver award in the technology category under its 25th Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards program.

DEAN’S LIST

Lyssa Bowers of Oceanside was named to the fall dean’s list at Manchester University in Indiana.

HONOR SOCIETY

Megan Laplante of San Marcos was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

MiraCosta College has launched one of California’s first associate in science degree programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) led by Professor Rick White.

OPUS LAW

After spending several years renting spaces in Solana Beach and Encinitas areas, the Opus Law Firm has moved to its new, permanent location at 6050 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Visit opus.attorney for more information.

WATER AUTHORITY

Jaymie Bradford, the former executive vice president and chief operating officer at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce has joined the San Diego County Water Authority as assistant general manager overseeing the agency’s external affairs.

ROCK ACADEMY

The Rock Academy Girls Basketball Team won the CIF Division 5-AA girls basketball final 38-30 over Escondido Adventist Academy. This is the San Diego-based Rock Academy’s first CIF Championship in any sport.

SUNFLOWER SEA STAR

A team at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography have successfully spawned and cross-fertilized gametes from a male and female Sunflower Sea Star, a critically endangered species, resulting in fertile eggs.