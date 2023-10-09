Who’s News: 10/6/23

MERIT SCHOLAR

Calvin Jann, a student at the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, was named a commended student in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

HONOR SOCIETY

Bennett Hochner of Carlsbad was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Southern California.

SILVER SURFERS

The California Surf Museum has named Marge Calhoun as a 2023 Silver Surfer award winner. Calhoun, who died in 2017, was a 20th century surfing icon who was the women’s world champion at the 1958 Makaha International surfing contest.

CENTENARIAN DAY

Brookdale Senior Living in San Marcos honored resident Anita Jefferson, 100, on National Centenarian’s Day on Sept. 22.

TOP DISTRICT

Niche Rankings listed the San Dieguito Union High School District as the best school district in San Diego County, second best in the state and 18th in the U.S.

HYGIENE BAGS

Coastal Roots Farm, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, Hillel and Kindness Initiative are handing out 400 tote bags containing a month’s supply of free menstrual and other hygiene items to those in need.

COUNTY ASSESSOR

San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Jordan Marks was named as the recipient of the International Association of Assessing Officers’ 2023 Emerging Professional award.