Who’s News: 10/13/23

BADGE OF HONOR

San Dieguito Academy graduate Ella Alexander was awarded a Badge of Honor Scholarship from Wheelhouse Credit Union in recognition of her leadership, public service and desire to improve her community. These scholarships are awarded to rising college freshmen with a parent, grandparent or legal guardian who is an active first responder.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Biola University: Jasmine Cacho, Christopher Hall, Helaina Hannan, Damien Torbit Jr., Caeli Willard and Lily Wolfe of Oceanside; Kameron Cole, Danielle Gmyr, Abigail Larson, Hannah Larson, and Alexis Marion of San Marcos; Benjamin Fandey, Hannah Richards, Kate Taylor and Lydia Tkach of Carlsbad; and Eliana Mihlik of Vista.

NEW BOOK

Oceanside author Chris Ahrens is seeking donations to publish his new book, “Saltwater Baptism, A Tale of Two Surfers” about local surfing legends Chris O’Rourke and Brew Briggs. The two were on their way to international surfing fame when Briggs suddenly quit surfing to become a committed Christian, and O’Rourke was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Disease which eventually led to his death at age 23. Those who are interested can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/SupportChrisNewBook to donate.

NEW STUDENTS

Noah Leibl of Del Mar and Ignatio Tran of Carlsbad have enrolled at Hamilton College in New York and are due to graduate with the class of 2027.

NICE GUY

Sandra den Uijl, president of the Rancho Santa Fe-based Tea3 Foundation, has been named as Nice Guy of the Year 2023. San Diego Nice Guys help people throughout the region who are going through tough financial times. The Tea3 Foundation funds organizations dedicated to helping children, family and animals.

PRESTIGIOUS PROGRAM

Noah Singer of Rancho Santa Fe was admitted by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, a top-10 ranked division of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah. In total, 34 students were admitted into the residential entrepreneur program for undergraduate students.

SAILOR SON

Petty Officer Third Class Henry Johnson is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Theodore Roosevelt. Johnson’s parents live in Encinitas.

PINK OCTOBER

Locals and visitors alike can support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by drinking the “Ruby Resilience” pink cocktail at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel throughout October. A portion of the proceeds from the raspberry cocktail will be donated to Making Strides of San Diego.

WALL OF HONOR

The San Diego LGBT Community Center will induct several LGBTQ veterans with regional ties to the Benjamin F. Dillingham, III and Bridget Wilson LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor in November. Inductees include Daniel Kenneth Baggett, Moses G. Beeman II, Roger C. Cornell, Michael A. Dwyer, Melissa Johnson, Carl Francis Moccafiche, Turquoise Teagle and Romie Lee Wilford.