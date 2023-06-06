Seventeen local students receive MLK Jr. Scholarship awards

OCEANSIDE — Seventeen local high school graduates spoke about overcoming personal hardships, learning disabilities and other obstacles en route to achieving academic success during the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Program award ceremony.

This year’s scholarship recipients hail from Oceanside, El Camino and Mission Vista high schools and Pacific Ridge School. About 200 residents gathered at the home of Janet Lacy, a program founder, and were treated to music, food, drinks and inspirational stories from each student.

Inez Williams, chairwoman of the Oceanside Housing Commission that oversees the scholarship program, said 76 talented students applied for $100,000 in scholarships this year, but only 17 were selected.

“I think (the scholarship) means the world to them because we are investing in their future,” Williams said. “I think it changes their lives and for some people, they don’t think they are deserving. The stories are inspiring.”

The MLK Jr. Scholarship Program was founded in 1989 to provide assistance to low- and moderate-income students who exemplify the ideals of King Jr., the late Baptist minister and civil rights activist.

For years, the program received donations totaling between $40,000 to $50,000, but thanks to a generous benefactor, the past two years have seen the total awarded reach $100,000. Since 1993, the scholarship has been awarded to 406 students for $1.1 million.

Two of this year’s students, Jasmine Redaelly and Luke Sanford of El Camino High School, said the scholarship is a relief and a moment of pride as they head to college.

Redaelly will attend Cal State University San Marcos and Sanford will start his collegiate path at MiraCosta College. Both plan to major in psychology.

Sanford, a self-proclaimed introvert, said he struggled with school in his early years, and his academic difficulties were only remedied after he was diagnosed with a visual process disorder that affected his short-term memory.

Through his teachers and support from his mother, Sanford succeeded in the classroom. He also played basketball to help him become more social and outgoing. The difference between now and his freshman year is as distinct as night and day, Sanford said.

“I was jumping up and down in my room,” Sanford said upon hearing he’d been selected for the scholarship. “I want to study sports medicine. Even though I don’t play sports anymore, I’d still like to be active in sports.”

Will Tate received the scholarship in 2013 and said it helped change his life. Tate later graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a double major in accounting and theology and is working on his master’s degree.

Tate said he returns to the ceremony almost every year to pay it forward, offering support and serving as a positive example to the younger students. According to Tate, he found confidence when others saw his potential at a time he couldn’t see it.

“You can’t do it alone, but nobody can do it for you,” Tate said. “It’s about owning your own decisions, owning your own story and being the author of your own life.”

2023 scholarship recipients

Jasmine Redaelly (ECHS), $2,500; Luke Sanford (ECHS), $2,500; Elton Hurd (ECHS), $3,500; Marlie Wright (ECHS), $3,500; Eric Camacho (ECHS), $4,000; Leah Shine (MVHS), $4,000; Jaida McCullough (PRS), $4,000; Kai Brawley (ECHS), $5,000; Eric Miller (ECHS), $5,000; Kevin Nguyen (ECHS), $5,000; Estela Diaz Perez (OHS), $5,000; My-Duyen Ngo (OHS), $5,000; Anber Tahmas (ECHS), $8,000; Kalani Pickett (OHS), $8,000; Tania Gonzalez Gomez (ECHS), $10,000; Melody Preciado (OHS), $10,000; Azariyah Tatum (ECHS), $15,000.