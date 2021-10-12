Who’s News: 10/15/21

BEST MENEHUNES

Local winners in the Windansea Surf Club Menehune surf contest Oct. 2 at La Jolla Shores, included Lars Willging of Encinitas in the Boys 7 to 9 category, and Owen Rowe of Encinitas in the Boys 10 to 11 Shortboard. The contest is for boys and girls 17 years of age.

NEW SCIENCE FICTION

North County science fiction author Gideon Marcus (and former Coast News reporter) has followed his first book “Kitra” with a new novel, “Sirena.” The three-time Hugo award finalist and winner of the Rod Serling Award, is well-known for his Galactic Journey science fiction blog and fanzine. In his latest book, Marcus continues to weave engaging stories with accurate science and lovable characters. Illustrated by 17-year-old Lorelei, copies of “Sirena” (and “Kitra”) are available at your local bookstore, Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, Amazon or straight from the author at Journey Press. Check out an online reading and interview with the Hugo award finalist at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 hosted by Space Cowboy Books. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83153311952.

NEW FIRE STATION

The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s Defense Community Infrastructure Program awarded a $3.5 million grant to the city of Oceanside, to support the construction of a new fire station to strengthen protection aboard Navy and Marine Corps installations against manmade and naturally occurring threats and hazards. The new station will be 1½ miles from the Del Mar and Main Gates, and will greatly enhance response times in emergency situations.

LEADER OF THE YEAR

San Diego County Office of Education Chief Information Officer Terry Loftus was recently selected to receive the California State Information Security Leader of The Year Award. Loftus was honored Oct. 6. The awards and event are presented by the California Department of Technology, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, California Military Department, California Highway Patrol and Sacramento State University.

BRING ON THE BOOKS

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are again accepting donations of books, magazines, DVDs and CDs. Smaller donations can be taken to the Mission Branch Library or to the Civic Center Library. Larger donations can be taken to the Civic Center Library loading dock on Civic Center Drive Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors may park in the loading dock area and ring the doorbell for assistance. Donations of more than eight boxes or bags are by appointment only at (760) 435-5564.

FIND YOUR VIOLIN

The Violin Shop, 681 Encinitas Boulevard #311, Encinitas is the newest member of Cardiff 101. The shop rents, repairs, and sells violins, violas, and cellos to the string community of San Diego. Luthiers and staff are committed to providing high-quality instruments. For more information, call (858) 909-0319.

CHAMBER WELCOME

The newest members of the Vista Chamber of Commerce include North County Veterans Stand Down, LOGO Expressions, BIPOC Support Foundation, Dimensional Fitness Concepts, Madera Kitchen of Mexico / JL Hospitality LLC, Babies in Bloom, The 2 Painters, Inc., The Mortgage Hub, Diane Hagen Accounting Services, Advanced Transit Solutions, Inc., Minuteman Press of Oceanside, Applied Spectral Imaging, Urbn Leaf Vista and CardConnect – Fiserv.

ONE-OF-A-KIND

Fine, an art, culture and lifestyle store specializing in small-batch, modern, one-of-a-kind items from independent artists, designers and creators, is now open at 214 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. The shop carries original art and handmade items like ceramics, candles, home decor, apparel, apothecary, and cards, all by individual makers, from Oceanside and around the globe.

NVA REMODELING

New Village Arts Theater celebrates its 20th anniversary with two world premieres, with an upcoming residency at Oceanside Theatre Company, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, while renovating of its home theater. From Nov. 16 through Dec. 22, “1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas,” will premiere at NVA’s home, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. “Desert Rock Garden” debuting Jan. 21 will be at OCT. Subscriptions and tickets at newvillagearts.org.