Who’s News: 1/21/22

STUDENT LOAN REPRIEVE

Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment will see their repayments postponed until May 1, according to Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. The federal government had intended to have borrowers resume payments in February but will now wait until May because of the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. KHEAA advises borrowers to make sure their loan servicer has their current contact information. Visit studentaid.gov. The information will be under the “My Loan Servicers” section.

TOP STUDENTS

• Cora Wailana Johnson-Woessner of Encinitas made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Central Methodist University.

• Michael Knorr, a sociology major from Carlsbad, was named to the Coastal Carolina University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

• Isaac Nguyen of Oceanside was named to the Wartburg College fall term dean’s list.

• Wyoming Seminary congratulates Jace Phillips of Carlsbad and Ford Boock of Oceanside, named to the 2021 fall term dean’s list.

• Jonathon Kosek and Keyon Barnes, both of Oceanside, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

• Noah Berkebile, a biology/health major from San Diego, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College.

• Named to the Wheaton College dean’s list with honors were Morgan Brown of Rancho Santa Fe, Talya Byrd of Oceanside, Carsten Castaneda of Carlsbad, Grace Cleveland of Solana Beach, Isaiah Love of San Diego, Katherine Papatheofanis of Rancho Santa Fe and Destiny Rogers of Vista.

NEW PARK FUNDING

The California Department of Parks and Recreation awarded the city of Vista $1.12 million to create the new Avenida De Benito Juarez Park. The grant award is part of the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program which provides Proposition 68 (2018 Bond Act) funding to local agencies and non-profit organizations. Eligible projects involve the construction of new parks, or expansion or renovation of existing parks for the health and wellness of Californians.

CHANGES AT PALOMAR

Next fall, when Palomar College students resume their path toward an associate of arts degree, they will face a new requirement that educators say represents a major step toward aligning Palomar’s standards with state universities, while furthering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The college’s Multicultural Studies requirement will be replaced by an Ethnic Studies requirement, in alignment with new state standards. The change follows the statewide implementation of CA Assembly Bill 1460, which established an Ethnic Studies graduation requirement for students in the California State University system who will graduate in 2024–2025.

PORTRAIT OF A GRADUATE

San Marcos Unified School District is engaging the community in developing a Portrait of a Graduate, a collective vision that articulates the community’s aspirations for all San Marcos Unified students. The district has recruited a Portrait of a Graduate Design Team, a working group of nearly 100 business and community leaders, local elected officials, parents, students and alumni.