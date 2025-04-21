What are you selling?

Ah, springtime! The season of new beginnings.

It’s an opportunity to refresh our homes, brains, and wardrobes. And it reminded me of my slightly tired herringbone blazer that needed to be replaced.

Besides, anticipating tariff-induced price increases, I figured it was time. So I hit one of those stores at the mall where they sell suits and such.

Now herringbone is a common fashion term. Anyone in the business can identify it immediately.

Well, almost anyone. Explaining my desire to the shop’s sole employee, I was instead shown pinstripes.

Yup…he thought they were herringbone.

While I’m not particularly fashion savvy, I know the difference between these styles. And the way I figured it, he’s supposed to educate me, not vice versa.

Wishing I could reclaim the time I’d just wasted, I left … knowing I’d never return.

In 1981, my first day with a new company started with being introduced to my co-workers. Then I was handed my new employer’s marketing materials with instructions to learn about what they did so I could speak knowledgeably about the firm.

By doing my research, learning from my associates and listening carefully to client questions and concerns, I made myself into a valuable resource.

Here’s the thing: When two people are involved in a conversation, one is selling and the other is buying. In public, the seller needs to get the buyer interested in learning more. However, they’d better be ready at any point to actually demonstrate expertise, be professional, and have the tools and resources to deliver whatever they’re promising.

Yet if you’re falling short in expertise, professionalism or tools, that tells me you can’t solve the problem I came to you about. You’re wasting my time, driving me away and greatly increasing chances I’ll not only never give you another chance, but will encourage my friends to go to an organization other than yours.

Employers can avoid such unproductive outcomes by training their employees before setting them loose on the buying public.

Yes, I know about labor shortages, degrading educational systems, short attention spans and declining reading skills. But as the consumer, I see that as your problem that’ll require some creative strategies if you want to grow your business.

My problem is I still need a new blazer.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Learn more about selling at www.askmrmarketing.com.