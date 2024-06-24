Weedy seadragons hatch at Birch Aquarium

SAN DIEGO — More than 70 baby weedy seadragons hatched over Father’s Day weekend at the Birch Aquarium.

The babies are the result of the aquarium’s second-ever successful weedy seadragon egg transfer. A male and female pair completed their “courtship dance” and transferred eggs to the male’s tail on April 20.

The babies are currently just over an inch long and will remain behind the scenes of the exhibit as they grow.

According to the aquarium, this is a huge milestone and accomplishment for the seadragon population.

More than 70 baby weedy seadragons hatched last spring as well. According to the aquarium, only a handful of facilities have successfully hatched and reared this unique species of fish that are related to seahorses and pipefish.

The aquarium recently sent four of its now year-old weedy seadragons to the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts and moved several over to its own “Seadragons and Seahorses” habitat as well.

Photos courtesy of the Birch Aquarium.