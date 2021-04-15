Webinar Offers Encinitas Citizens Opportunity to Meet Their Elected Officials

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and San Diego Community Power are hosting a new bi-monthly webinar series beginning this Thursday, April 15, to give residents greater insight into Encinitas’ energy and sustainability choices.

This first installment of a brand new webinar series will be available on Thursday, April 15th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm via Zoom. Residents will have the opportunity to hear their city officials speak on a range of topics regarding environmental decisions.

Elected officials present will include Encinitas City Councilman Joe Mosca alongside Chamber Board Member Speaker Jim Benedetti. Bill Carnahan, executive director at Southern California Public Power Authority will also be attending.

The webinar series is part of the Community Choice Power Program, which is a not-for-profit agency that focuses on providing local control of energy choices and a path to 100% renewable energy.