Vista council approves signalized crosswalk by Foothill Oak school

VISTA — Following feedback from community members about the need for safe crossing areas for families to and from Foothill Oak Elementary School, the Vista City Council approved plans on Wednesday for a raised crosswalk with a flashing beacon signal at Oak Drive and Isabella Way.

The council first discussed this topic on Oct. 28, but decided to hold off on a final decision until the city had reached out to Vista Unified School District and prepared renderings of the different crosswalk options.

Council members reviewed options for two crosswalk locations along Oak Drive near Isabella Way — one further north toward Monte Mar Road, and another slightly southward toward Foothill Drive that would include curb extensions into the roadway, also known as bulb-outs.

The council chose the northernmost option, which will feature a curb ramp and a flashing beacon system activated by a push button. The cost of the crosswalk is expected to be approximately $60,000, which will be covered by the year-end fund balance.

“I think this would be a major improvement,” said Councilmember Corinna Contreras. “We don’t have any kind of raised pedestrian crossing in the entire stretch of Oak Drive.”

Several community members spoke in support of a new crosswalk during the Oct. 28 and Nov. 12 meetings, including parents of Foothill Oak students and residents of the nearby Los Robles Apartments on Oak Drive.

They said it’s difficult for children and parents to cross Oak Drive to reach the school, and that there are often speeding vehicles and drivers not paying attention.

“This is a critical safety issue for our children, and we hope it will be prioritized and approved,” said Jaime Reyes, speaking in Spanish to the council on Wednesday.

Residents also pushed for the addition of a crossing guard in the area. Council members discussed this possibility but opted not to fund a crossing guard at this time.

City staff reported that in their conversations with Foothill Oak and the district, they said that most concerns about road safety and speeding occurred after school hours, not during school hours.

Councilmember Jeff Fox said they could reopen conversations about a crossing guard with the school if they start to feel that it is necessary.

However, parents said the safety issues are prevalent when kids come to and leave school.

“Every school day, hundreds of our children, parents, and caregivers cross that intersection. During arrival and dismissal times, traffic volumes are high, visibility can be limited, and drivers are often in a hurry,” resident Mirna Casillas said at the October meeting.

Residents thanked the council for listening to their concerns, especially Contreras and Fox.

There are other pedestrian crossings to the school at the intersection of Foothill Drive and Oak Drive.

City staff said that they had researched other potential safety improvements for this area, but these were deemed infeasible. They noted an all-way stop along Oak Drive at Isabella Way would contribute to congestion during peak school traffic, and speed humps along the road were not recommended because most of Oak Drive is used as a primary route for emergency vehicles.

Adding the crosswalk will likely require the removal of around 10 parking spaces on that portion of the street, city staff said.