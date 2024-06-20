Victim of fatal gunfire at Oceanside apartment complex ID’d

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have publicly identified a man who was fatally wounded by a gunshot fired by an unknown shooter into the Oceanside apartment where the victim was staying with friends earlier this week.

The shot crashed through a bedroom window at the residential complex in the 1800 block of College Boulevard at about 1 a.m. on June 18, striking Alex Hamilton, 26, in the head, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Several other occupants of the apartment fled outside following the shooting, and two took shelter in a bathroom until patrol officers arrived, OPD spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Paramedics took Hamilton to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Bill Weese said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, and it was unknown if it was random gunfire or a targeted killing, Bussey said. Police have no description of the shooter.