The Coast News Group
Oceanside Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Oceanside Police Department/Facebook.
CitiesCommunityCrimeNewsOceanside

Victim of fatal gunfire at Oceanside apartment complex ID’d

by Coast News wire services1

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have publicly identified a man who was fatally wounded by a gunshot fired by an unknown shooter into the Oceanside apartment where the victim was staying with friends earlier this week.

The shot crashed through a bedroom window at the residential complex in the 1800 block of College Boulevard at about 1 a.m. on June 18, striking Alex Hamilton, 26, in the head, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Several other occupants of the apartment fled outside following the shooting, and two took shelter in a bathroom until patrol officers arrived, OPD spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Paramedics took Hamilton to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Bill Weese said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, and it was unknown if it was random gunfire or a targeted killing, Bussey said. Police have no description of the shooter.

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment